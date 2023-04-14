Rural Energy for America Program grants available now

REAP, the “Rural Energy for America Program,” is a subsidy of the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Rural Development division. Loans and grants are being offered for renewable energy systems and energy efficiency improvement projects.
North Dakotans and Minnesotans who farm, ranch or have a small rural business in a community of 50,000 residents or less have only a few more months to apply for the newest round of REAP loans and grants.
REAP, the “Rural Energy for America Program,” is a subsidy of the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Rural Development division. Loans and grants are being offered for renewable energy systems and energy efficiency improvement projects.
“Agricultural producers may also apply for new energy efficient equipment and new system loans for agriculture production and processing,” USDA-RD stated.
There are some qualifications that must be met for funding:
• agricultural producers are considered entities directly engaged in the production of agricultural products, with at least 50% of the gross income coming from agricultural operations
• small businesses must be located in eligible rural areas and exist as either a private for-profit entity, a cooperative, an electrical utility that provides service to rural consumers or a tribal corporation or other tribal business entity that is chartered in accordance with the Indian Reorganization Act, as well as also meeting the Small Business Administration’s size standards
“Agricultural producers may submit projects to be located in non-rural areas as long as the project is associated with an on-site production operation,” USDA-RD stated.
Full conditions are located at rd.usda.gov. The department reminds the public that renewable energy systems includes many methods:
• biomass, including biodiesel and ethanol, anaerobic digesters and solid fuels
• geothermal for electrical generation or direct use
• hydropower below 30 megawatts
• hydrogen
• small and large wind generation
• small and large solar generation
Energy efficiency improvements, whether purchased, installed or constructed, include heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems, insulation, lighting, cooling or refrigeration units and doors or windows.
“Loan guarantees (are available) on loans up to 75% of total eligible projects costs,” USDA-RD stated. “Grants (are) for up to 50% of total eligible project costs. The combined grant and loan guarantee funding up to 75% of total eligible project costs.”
Additional requirements include applicants providing matching funds if they are only applying for a grant, or at least 25% of the project cost if applying for a loan.
“All projects must have technical merit and utilize commercially available technology. Energy efficiency projects require an energy audit or assessment. All projects require an environmental review prior to award or construction,” USDA-RD stated.
REAP applications are accepted year-round at state USDA offices. North Dakota residents should contact:
• Erin Oban, State Director, Federal Building, Room 208, Post Office Box 1737, 220 East Rosser, Bismarck, ND 58502-1737, or call 701-530-2037
Minnesota residents should contact:
• Colleen Landkamer, State Director, 375 Jackson St., Suite 410, St. Paul, MN 55101-1853, or call 651-602-7800
“This program helps increase American energy independence by increasing the private sector supply of renewable energy and decreasing the demand for energy through energy efficiency improvements,” USDA-RD stated. “Over time, these investments can also help lower the cost of energy for small businesses and agricultural producers.”