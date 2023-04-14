Rural Energy for America Program grants available now

REAP, the “Rural Energy for America Program,” is a subsidy of the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Rural Development division. Loans and grants are being offered for renewable energy systems and energy efficiency improvement projects.

 Courtesy Metro Creative Connection

North Dakotans and Minnesotans who farm, ranch or have a small rural business in a community of 50,000 residents or less have only a few more months to apply for the newest round of REAP loans and grants.

