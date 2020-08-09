Rural law officers see strong community support

Across the nation, calls rose over the past two months to reform or defund police departments, following George Floyd’s death in Minneapolis.
But in some rural North Dakota communities with smaller police forces, the unrest has led to greater support for their officers.
“I think our community is generally very supportive of law enforcement and realize they need law enforcement to help protect them,” said Eddy County Sheriff Paul Lies. “And I think that a large majority of my community would not even be a part of the defund movement.”
Lies worked in Fargo for 25 years prior to becoming Eddy County’s sheriff, and he said the difference in community outreach is significant. He said in a larger city like Fargo, there’s much less interaction with the community, whereas in his smaller communities, people have his cell phone number to contact him even when he’s off duty.
“You can establish that relationship between your citizens and your law enforcement in any community. But you have to be out there,” Lies said. "They have to know who you are, and you have to have conversations with people.”
Garrison Police Chief Travis Tesch said his department has a good relationship with the community. He said if there were to be a problem, he’s confident residents would feel comfortable coming and talking to him to express their concerns.
Despite that, some departments are looking at reforms or additions to training in response to national protests. In Rolla, Police Chief Daryl Cameron said his department and the Sheriff’s Department are working together to do additional trainings.
Cameron said these trainings would go over how to de-escalate situations and be more mindful of different circumstances. He said they’re also looking into different online trainings.
“We are here to do our job and that is to serve and protect and do our job to the best of our knowledge and training,” Cameron said.
Oakes Police Chief Matt O’Brien said his department pays attention to new policies and procedures adopted by other departments in the state and around the country to continue developing their standards.
Lies said he’d like to see people who are calling for police reform to provide new resources, technology, and other ideas. He said commentary isn’t enough, and he would rather be presented with an actual plan of how to reform.
While many rural communities have not seen protests like those that have occurred in more urban areas, O’Brien said his department was asked to potentially assist with protests in the Fargo area.
Continued community support has helped keep morale up among officers in these rural areas. O’Brien said people have come by the department and thanked officers for their service. Likewise, in McLean County, community members organized a fundraiser to donate money to the Sheriff’s Department.
Lies said support from the community is vital to having good relationships with the police department.
“Our community is a reflection of us, and we are a reflection of our community,” Lies said. "And we take pride in what we do.”
