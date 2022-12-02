RWCF awards $79,000 in grants
Mandy Steinberger, director of the Breckenridge Family Community Center, was among one of the many people accepting grants from the Richland Wilkin Community Foundation. Steinberger is seen accepting the center's award Thursday, Dec. 1 from Scott Nicholson.

 Tara Klostreich • Daily News

Richland Wilkin Community Foundation’s advisory board recently voted to approve awarding $33,200 in 12 different grants to nonprofit agencies in Richland County, North Dakota, and Wilkin County, Minnesota.

The vote led to a Thursday, Dec. 1 award ceremony in Breckenridge, Minnesota. The $33,200, in addition to spring grants, brings the total awarded to the Richland Wilkin region to $79,000.



