RWCF awards $79,000 in grants

Richland Wilkin Community Foundation’s advisory board recently voted to approve awarding $33,200 in 12 different grants to nonprofit agencies in Richland County, North Dakota, and Wilkin County, Minnesota.
The vote led to a Thursday, Dec. 1 award ceremony in Breckenridge, Minnesota. The $33,200, in addition to spring grants, brings the total awarded to the Richland Wilkin region to $79,000.
RWCF’s annual fund awarded seven grants for a total of $20,500 and the endowment fund awarded five grants for a total of $12,700, the foundation stated. This season’s honorees included:
• Breckenridge Family Community Center, which also hosted the ceremony. Its grant will be used for adding additional staff for youth support.
• SENDCAA, for emergency assistance for low-income residents of Richland County.
• Three Rivers Crisis Center, Kids Konnection, for annual operational support.
• BIO Girls, for support of the youth program in the region.
• The city of Breckenridge, for the Bois de Sioux Adventure Area.
• Friends of the Leach Public Library, for its remodel of the Wahpeton building’s teen area.
• Partner Program, for its senior foot clinic.
• United Methodist Church, for its annual Community Christmas Cantata.
• Valley Lake Boys Home, for the VL II goods shower.
• Wahpeton Police Department, for their K9 program.
• Wilkin County Historical Society, for replacement of a sump pump.
• We Care Coalition, for their startup costs.
“In addition to these grants, two area agencies received funds from the Statewide Greatest Needs program, which is part of the North Dakota Community Foundation,” RWCF stated. “We are a community fund under their advisement.”
Mandy Steinberger, director of the Breckenridge Family Community Center, said RWCF is “doing some amazing things in our community.”
“Their having the ability to help us move forward, to be a year-round facility for our community that people can send their kids to for a safe experience, is pretty awesome,” Steinberger said. “We are grateful for being able to continue our expansion of a program that will better serve the needs of our community.”
Steinberger was also excited about the Breckenridge Family Community Center holding Thursday’s awards ceremony.
“It was really nice for everyone to come in and see our changes, updates and continued improvement. I cannot do this alone. It takes my staff, it takes the love of my community, and I think it’s easier to support an effort like ours when you see the love and the passion driving it,” Steinberger said.
The Richland Wilkin Community Foundation is a nearly 40-year-old organization. It was established in the fall of 1984 to provide funds for the community arts, services to the disadvantaged, historic preservation, youth services, mental and physical health services, parks and community recreation and educational services.
“The purpose of the community foundation, which is administered through the North Dakota Community Foundation, is to award grants to initiate worthwhile community and youth projects for which no other funds are available. The major objective is to assist in the development of self-help programs in the community,” RWCF stated.
Grants from RWCF are on average between $1,000 and $2,500. The RWCF board may exceed the average grant amount based on a special request, but those special grants are awarded on a limited basis.
“Our foundation’s goal is to reach as many groups as possible that are working towards making the Richland Wilkin area a better place to live,” RWCF stated. “We have awarded over $250,000 since our inception.”
In 2020, RWCF assumed work with the annual fund, previously held at the Richland Wilkin United Way, strengthening the organization and the partnership with nonprofit groups in the two-county area. The foundation now has the capability to fund through the annual giving fund or the permanent fund, depending on the nature of the grant request.
The Richland Wilkin Community Foundation’s overall mission, as shared by the foundation, is to “improve the quality of life for our citizens through charitable giving and promoting philanthropy.”
“Individuals interested in supporting the Richland Wilkin Community Foundation’s work can donate to either our annual giving or our permanent fund at www.NDCF.net/RichlandWilkin,” RWCF stated. “For more information, contact chairperson Jana Berndt at 218-641-2042, or any board member of the advisory group.”