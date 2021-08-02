RWJPA considering multiple housing contractors

A subcommittee of the Richland and Wilkin Joint Powers Authority is considering employing multiple contractors to begin building a total of five to 10 homes in each county, Breckenridge Port Authority member Dennis Larson shared at a Wednesday, July 28 meeting.
Larson, who is also a Wilkin County commissioner, said seven potential contractors underwent interviews to determine whether they would be a good fit for the proposed housing projects.
They’re now in the process of sending out agreements to the different contractors, three of which are local, Larson said. The RWJPA is considering different types of homes, from entry-level to custom, and they are strongly considering employing more than one contractor.
“For the number of houses we would like to see built, we’re going to need a number of contractors,” he said.
In May, the Wilkin County commissioners determined a rough breakdown of the Fargo-Moorhead diversion settlement, and how it will be allocated. The commissioners determined $4 million would go toward housing development and rehabilitation, Daily News previously reported.
Richland County plans to allocate $8 million to housing development, a number written into the settlement agreement, Daily News previously reported.
Larson said he questioned each contractor on whether or not they would build on the Minnesota side. Those who are not licensed in Minnesota said they would be able to gain a Minnesota license relatively quickly.
“I think Breckenridge has the most shovel-ready lots,” Larson said.
The contractors discussed working on the homes during the winter to have them ready for the spring’s sale season, he said.
Breckenridge had two houses for sale and six pending as of Wednesday, port authority member Guy Miller said. Wahpeton had 18 houses for sale and 32 pending as of Wednesday.
“They’re selling them in Wahpeton because that’s where the houses are. Build them and they will sell,” Miller said.
Chris Loehr, Breckenridge building code official, also brought a port authority lot that is in the 100-year floodplain to the group’s attention. Part of the Gewalt Park addition, the lot would need to be filled with fill material and re-surveyed in order to be suitable for building a home.
Loehr said there is an interested buyer, but the lot needs to be out of the floodplain. The port authority unanimously passed a motion to allow Loehr to proceed with making the lot sellable using up to $7,500.
Breckenridge City Administrator Renae Smith said the money could potentially come from their advertising budget, which has some money leftover.
