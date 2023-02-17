BISMARCK (FNS) — For a second time, North Dakota's highest court has upheld the dismissal of a lawsuit that claimed a Richland County sheriff deputy’s actions played a role in the death of a college student who was recruited as a confidential drug informant.
The North Dakota Supreme Court unanimously ruled Thursday, Feb. 16 to deny an appeal by Andrew Sadek’s family. His family asked the justices to overturn a lower court’s ruling that denied a motion for a summary judgment in the family's favor. A summary judgment would have granted the family a legal victory without a trial.
In 2019, a Richland County district judge dismissed the Sadeks’ lawsuit against the county and Jason Weber without a trial, finding there was no evidence that could establish the defendants’ conduct caused the college student’s death. Four state Supreme Court justices agreed in a November 2020 opinion, saying there was a lack of evidence to determine how, when or where Sadek died. Trying to determine whether Weber played a role in the death would be based on speculation, the justices ruled.
The Sadeks filed a second notice to appeal with the state Supreme Court in May 2022. That appeal was in connection to a February 2022 ruling in Richland County District Court that said “there is no case, claim, or cause of action pending before this court.” The family argued that the district court made a mistake in relying on “bad faith” representations by Weber. They also argued the defendants had a duty of care to Sadek.
The defense claimed the family's second appeal was frivolous. The lower court called the Sadeks' arguments "baffling and bizarre," according to the Supreme Court opinion. The Sadeks’ claim to summary judgment is meritless, the Supreme Court ruled.
The justices also upheld a $1,750 sanction against the Sadeks’ former attorney, Kristin Overboe. Weber and Richland County asked a district judge to award them that money. The Supreme Court ruled Overboe “disregarded provisions in our rules and ignored prior holdings in this case.”