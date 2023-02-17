BISMARCK (FNS) — For a second time, North Dakota's highest court has upheld the dismissal of a lawsuit that claimed a Richland County sheriff deputy’s actions played a role in the death of a college student who was recruited as a confidential drug informant.

The North Dakota Supreme Court unanimously ruled Thursday, Feb. 16 to deny an appeal by Andrew Sadek’s family. His family asked the justices to overturn a lower court’s ruling that denied a motion for a summary judgment in the family's favor. A summary judgment would have granted the family a legal victory without a trial.



