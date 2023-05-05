First responders transport a deceased victim of the (mock) crash to a Vertin-Munson Funeral Home hearse. Members of the Breckenridge Police Department, Breckenridge Fire Department and Wilkin County Sheriff's office assist in the transportation.
First responders move a passenger from the ambulance to load them onto a Life Link III helicopter. Each entity works with each other seamlessly, demonstrating the valuable work they provide to Wilkin County citizens.
One dead after collision in front of Breckenridge High School — is how the headlines would read if this Friday, May 5 event was real. For nearly an hour the world stood still as students witnessed a harsh, yet vital demonstration urging them to drive safely.
In Minnesota, car accidents are the second leading cause of death for teens, only preceded by suicide, according to a Breckenridge High School press release. Each year more than two dozen teens are killed in car accidents and nearly 3,000 more are injured in these crashes.
With safety at the top of everyone’s mind, local entities gathered to showcase the grim scenario of a car crash. Participating first responders included Breckenridge Police Department, Breckenridge Fire Department, Wilkin County Sheriff’s Office, Ambulance Services Inc., Vertin-Munson Funeral Home and Life Link III.
These entities say parents should be involved with their children’s driving in the same way they invest time into grades, athletics and other extracurricular activities.
Safe driving also means driving sober. Minnesota has a “Not a Drop” law which prohibits drivers under 21 years old from consuming any alcoholic beverages or they will lose their license and may face fines and/or jail time.
