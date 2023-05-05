One dead after collision in front of Breckenridge High School — is how the headlines would read if this Friday, May 5 event was real. For nearly an hour the world stood still as students witnessed a harsh, yet vital demonstration urging them to drive safely.

In Minnesota, car accidents are the second leading cause of death for teens, only preceded by suicide, according to a Breckenridge High School press release. Each year more than two dozen teens are killed in car accidents and nearly 3,000 more are injured in these crashes.



