Do you know how to stay safe and protect others from injury this summer?
The National Safety Council and American Red Cross annually provide reminders and guidance on how to have a safe and fun-filled summer. As a public service, Daily News will share some of 2021’s top tips.
Beat the heat
- Know the people most at risk for heat exhaustion and heat stroke; they include infants and young children, people ages 65 and older, anyone who is ill, has a chronic health condition or is on certain types of medication, and the overweight
- Warning signs of heat exhaustion include sweating, pale, ashen or moist skin, muscle cramps, fatigue, weakness or exhaustion, headache, dizziness or fainting, nausea or vomiting and a rapid heart rate
- Uncontrolled heat exhaustion can become heat stroke, so it’s best to move victims to a shaded or air conditioned area, give the victims water or other cool, nonalcoholic beverages and either apply wet towels or have the victims take a cool shower
- Heat stroke warning signs include a body temperature above 103 degrees, skin that is flushed, dry and hot to the touch (this means sweating has usually stopped), rapid breathing, headache, dizziness, confusion or other signs of an altered mental state, irrational or belligerent behavior and convulsions or unresponsiveness
- When someone has heat stroke, you must take action immediately; call 911, move the victim to a cool place, move unnecessary clothing and immediately cool the victim; cooling the victim can be done by immersing them up to the neck in cold water or placing them in a cold shower before moving them to a cool area and covering them in cold, wet towels
- Heat stroke victims must be made cool until their body temperature drops to at least 101 degrees; their breathing should be monitored; be ready to give CPR if needed
The water’s fine
- Pools, lakes and other swimming sources can be a great way to have fun, but if you’ve got children or inexperienced swimmers and waders in and around the water, you must provide constant supervision
- Never swim alone and only swim in designated areas supervised by lifeguards
- In the event of an emergency, reach or throw an object to the person in trouble; don’t go in, as you could become a victim yourself
- If a child is missing, check the water first; seconds county in preventing death or disability
- When not in use, flip or otherwise store an inflatable pool; this prevents a buildup of rainwater than children can fall into
Cooking with safety
- Barbecue grills should always be supervised when in use; they should never be used indoors
- Make sure everyone, including children and pets, stay away from the grill; keep the grill away from the house or anything that can catch fire
- Use long-handled tools especially made for cooking on the grill
Looking out for bugs
- The Zika virus is transmitted primarily by Aedes mosquitoes, aggressive biters that can strike day or night
- While many people won’t show symptoms, others may have a fever, rash, conjunctivitis (pink eye) and muscle pain or headache lasting 2-7 days; these are commonly treated with rests, fluids and acetaminophen
- Zika, dengue fever, West Nile and other mosquito-borne illnesses can become less likely when you use an Environmental Protection Agency-registered insect repellent (including sprays and foggers) and wear long-sleeve shirts and long pants
- When using insect repellent, read product labels
- Don’t leave doors or windows propped open
- Once a week, scrub or empty planters, birdbaths, vases and flower pot saucers; mosquitoes lay their eggs in standing water
Closer to the Fourth of July, we’ll provide tips for safe and respectful use of fireworks.
Want to share your summer fun? Send a photo and description to editor@wahpetondailynews.com.
