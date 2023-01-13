After nearly a decade of planning, proposing and going back to the drawing board more than once, the Safe Routes to School project which intends to increase student safety may be nearing its completion. Through the diligent work of Breckenridge’s Director of Public Service Neil Crocker and his team, construction should be finished in time for the 2023-24 school year.

“It’ll be nice to get it dragged across the finish line finally,” Crocker laughed. “We’re ready to put it in our rearview mirror and move on to other work.”



