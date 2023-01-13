After nearly a decade of planning, proposing and going back to the drawing board more than once, the Safe Routes to School project which intends to increase student safety may be nearing its completion. Through the diligent work of Breckenridge’s Director of Public Service Neil Crocker and his team, construction should be finished in time for the 2023-24 school year.
“It’ll be nice to get it dragged across the finish line finally,” Crocker laughed. “We’re ready to put it in our rearview mirror and move on to other work.”
What began before Crocker had even taken the reins of his department, has continued to evolve and change as needed over time. The city was awarded a grant from the Minnesota Department of Transportation in 2019 for the amount of $225,000 for a project that would build sidewalks around the Breckenridge Elementary School.
This plan saw lots of pushback from citizens for its invasive nature, according to Crocker.
“These people would have had to have three, four, five beautiful shade trees removed to fit a sidewalk,” Crocker said. “We changed the scope of the project numerous times for citizens and the safety of students.”
Instead of adding sidewalks into folks’ yards, the new plan would narrow Hall Avenue and then add sidewalks into the new space. Between 11th and 13th Street, Hall Avenue would be narrowed between two-to-six feet.
This plan was seemingly favored by the citizens as no one showed up to an open house meeting meant to quell any concerns. However, if the plan departed too far from the original proposal, the city could have lost their MnDOT grant money.
Then, when everything seemed to be ironed out and the city could send the project out for bids, not one contractor bit. No bidders meant no project, and it was once again back to the drawing board.
This hurt for two reasons, according to Crocker. It was disheartening to put so much work into a project for it to not get bid on, but even worse, the MnDOT grant came with a stipulation that the project would be complete in 2022. Without a contractor to complete the project, there wouldn’t be a 2022 finish.
Luckily, the city managed to receive an extension from the state, moving the deadline to the end of 2023.
After a few more months of planning, Crocker came forward with another idea. Now, the city would be in charge of every aspect of the project, besides the concrete work.
“We mostly needed the sidewalk work, but all the extras meant the project wasn’t very attractive to concrete companies,” Crocker explained. “So we cut it down to the bare minimum.”
Even with the city planning to do most of the work, including some tree removal, paint stripping, installing signage and electrical work on pedestrian crossings, the new project had a single bidder.
In the Dec. 19 Breckenridge City Council meeting, council members unanimously decided to award Ti-Zack Concrete, Inc., a contract for their bid of $361,110.59 for the project. Construction will start after the school year has ended and completed before the next one starts.
“There’s a two and a half month window to finish this project,” Crocker said. “Once they get mobilized, it’s not that much work and should only take three to four weeks; half as much time as they have.”
Breckenridge’s Public Works department has already begun their side of the project and will continue working on it through the year.
“We would rather have to wait on the contractors than them having to wait on us to complete their work,” Crocker said.
The city is also in the grant-seeking phase of another project that would add sidewalks throughout Jefferson Park. The idea was generated in a May Active Living Committee meeting and by June the project found a spot on the committee’s agenda.
According to approximate measurements, the city hopes to have around 14,500 square feet of concrete laid. This would create walkable paths between the baseball diamonds, concession stand and around the park.
“Currently, it isn’t conducive to a nice park area where people can easily move from diamond to diamond,” Crocker said. “
Unlike Safe Routes to School, this project has seemingly hit every green light along its path.
A letter of intent was sent to MnDOT and received positive feedback for the project proposal. Moving forward, Active Living Committee member Sarah Lansing took charge of the grant writing process to nail down all the intricate details.
The Active Transportation grant from MnDOT has a range from $50,000-$500,000 and doesn’t require any local funds to match. With unanimous approval from the city council, the grant application was just about ready to send, but not before Wilkin County approval.
Since the funds are coming from the state, the county needs to sponsor the project if the city receives the grant, according to Crocker. Wilkin’s responsibilities will include project overview, fiscal agency and many other administrative roles.
If awarded, the only thing the city will need to figure out is engineering. While the grant doesn’t require a local match for construction funds, it will not cover engineering costs, something necessary for a state-funded, county-sponsored project.
“Engineering fees aren’t eligible for grant funds,” Crocker said. “We were kind of blindsided by that during grant applications.”
Crocker is hopeful they’ll find quicker success in Jefferson Park. Since they had just seen bids for concrete work for Safe Routes to School, they were a bit more privy to what contracting costs they were realistically looking at.
Now, it’s all just a matter of time. The application was submitted by its Dec. 22, 2022 deadline and will be considered among all other grant applications. The city should have its answer by March 24, when the grant is awarded.