Safe Routes to Schools project moving forward

With a 4-0 vote, the Wahpeton Public Works and Safety Committee is recommending the city approve moving forward with a services agreement with Interstate Engineering, Wahpeton.
The agreement outlines Interstate’s role in the design and construction of the Safe Route to Schools project, which would take place along and adjacent to Wahpeton High School. Work is expected to begin in 2021.
Design of a Safe Route to Schools includes work at 11th Street North and Husky Drive, 11th Street North and Westmore Avenue and 11th Street North and Eighth Avenue North, all in Wahpeton. North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) design standards are required to be met.
“The project will remove an existing pedestrian crossing of 11th Street North near Westmore Avenue,” the agreement stated. “This pedestrian crossing is located in an unsafe area due to restricted visibility and conflicts with vehicle turning movements.”
What’s being proposed is to relocate and upgrade the existing pedestrian crossing to 11th Street North and Husky Drive near the north side of Wahpeton High School and Stern Sports Arena.
“A right turn lane will be added onto Husky Drive as it intersects with 11th Street North. The existing pedestrian crossing near 11th Street North and Husky Drive will be relocated to the south approximately 12 feet to provide room for the addition of a right turn lane on Husky Drive,” the agreement continued.
Remote rapid flashing beacons will be installed at the relocated crossing. They’re intended to provide a safer crossing for pedestrians on 11th Street North.
“The new crossing will tie into the existing shared use path on the east side of 11th Street and the sidewalk on the west side of 11th Street North, in front of the high school,” the agreement continued.
A new 10-foot wide sidewalk will be installed on the west side of 11th Street North. The project will span from Westmore Avenue to the existing 10-foot wide sidewalk in front of Wahpeton High School.
“The sidewalk on the east side of 11th Street will be extended from the south end of the existing sidewalk by Westmore Avenue South to tie into the sidewalk at Eighth Street North,” the agreement continued.
Unless additional city council approval is given, Wahpeton is expected to pay Interstate Engineering no more than $26,775 for preliminary engineering and no more than $26,775 for constructing engineering. The city’s contribution will come from revenue in the sales tax for recreation fund.
In June, the Wahpeton City Council unanimously approved the funding formula for the Safe Routes to School project.
Wahpeton has received a Safe Routes to School grant, Public Works Director Dennis Miranowski said when the public works committee met Tuesday, Sept. 24.
Projects receiving Safe Routes to School grants are able to secure an 80 percent federal, 20 percent local cost-sharing agreement. Cost-sharing does not include preliminary and construction engineering.
“The high school has been notified and provided input,” Miranowski said. “They gave us a letter of support (to include) when we wrote the grant proposal.”
Wahpeton’s next city council meeting is scheduled for 5 p.m. Monday, Oct. 7 at City Hall, 1900 Fourth St. N. in Wahpeton.
