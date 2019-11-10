Samaritan’s Purse to open drop-off sites 

Harvest Outreach Church in Wahpeton will be this year’s drop-off location for Twin Town residents to donate shoebox gifts for children overseas Nov. 18-25 during Operation Christmas Child’s National Collection Week.
The Samaritan’s Purse project partners with local churches throughout the globe to deliver Christmas gifts to children overseas who are affected by war, disease, disaster, poverty, and famine. For many of these children, it will be the first gift they have ever received.
Operation Christmas Child is a Samaritan’s Purse project that will collect and deliver gifts to the children.
These gifts are “tangible expressions of God’s love,” according to the organization’s website.
Twin Town residents can make a difference for children by dropping off gifts at Harvest Outreach Church this holiday season. The goal this year is to collect more than 13,782 gifts to contribute to the 2019 global goal of reaching 11 million children.
Families, churches, and groups transform empty shoeboxes into Christmas gifts filled with toys, clothes, crafts, activities, school supplies, and hygiene items.
Suggested gift items include “wow” items such as a stuffed animal, doll, soccer ball with pump, small musical instrument, and outfit or clothing. School supplies such as pencils, crayons, notebooks, ruler, solar-powered calculator, and backpacks. Toy suggestions include baseball and mitt, hacky sack, and small frisbee. Craft and activity solutions include puzzles, jump rope, playing cards, compass, and binoculars. Hygiene items such as hairbrush, blanket, bar soap, flashlight, and deodorant.
Another option to participate is by packing a shoebox online by going to samaritanspurse.org and building a box by choosing gift items and writing a note of encouragement.
Every shoebox requires a $9 cost for collecting, processing, and shipping. Those who donate the $9 online can follow the whereabouts of the shoebox donated.
The hours of drop off at Harvest Outreach Church, 1155 21st Avenue N, Wahpeton, North Dakota are:
Mon. Nov. 18, 5 p.m.- 7 p.m.
Tuesday, Nov. 19, 10:30 a.m.- 1 p.m.
Wednesday, Nov. 20, 5 p.m.- 7 p.m.
Thursday, Nov. 21, 10:30 a.m.- 1 p.m.
Friday, Nov. 22, 10:30 a.m.- 1 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 23, 9 a.m.- 12 p.m.
Sunday, Nov. 24, 8 a.m.- 10 a.m.
Monday, Nov. 25, 8 a.m.- 10 a.m.
For additional drop-off locations visit https://www.samaritanspurse.org/.
Samaritan’s Purse is an organization that provides spiritual and physical aid to those in need around the Globe. The organization has been helping meet the needs of those who are victims of war, poverty, natural disasters, disease, and famine since 1970.
