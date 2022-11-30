The U.S. Senate has passed legislation on Nov. 29, to mandate federal recognition of same-sex and interracial marriages. While the bill doesn’t federally legalize these marriages, it does mean all states, regardless of legislation, must legally recognize them.

In a moment of impressive bipartisanship the senate put the bill on track to become law with a 61-to-36 vote, with 12 Republicans crossing the aisle to join all Democrats in the yes vote. Now, the bill is set to move back to the U.S. House of Representatives and if passed it will move on to the president’s desk.



Tags

Wilkin County Reporter

I am a reporter, photographer and page designer working on everything from arts and education to public meetings and crime. After trading evergreens for sugar beets, I hope to produce meaningful content for those throughout my coverage area. Always feel free to reach out with any questions, concerns or story ideas. 