The U.S. Senate has passed legislation on Nov. 29, to mandate federal recognition of same-sex and interracial marriages. While the bill doesn’t federally legalize these marriages, it does mean all states, regardless of legislation, must legally recognize them.
In a moment of impressive bipartisanship the senate put the bill on track to become law with a 61-to-36 vote, with 12 Republicans crossing the aisle to join all Democrats in the yes vote. Now, the bill is set to move back to the U.S. House of Representatives and if passed it will move on to the president’s desk.
Neither of North Dakota’s Senators, John Hoeven and Kevin Cramer, voted in support of the bill, siding with a majority of Republicans including Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-KY.
This bill will repeal the Defense of Marriage Act, which has denied federal benefits to same-sex couples, if made law.
In an effort to guarantee religious freedoms, passages in the bill are included that will not require any religious organization to provide goods or services for any marriage. They cannot lose tax-exempt status or any other benefit for refusing to recognize these marriages.
“Because of our work together, the rights of tens of millions of Americans will be strengthened under federal law.” Sen. Chuck Schumer stated. “That’s an accomplishment we should all be proud of.”
