Receiving 7,682 votes statewide, U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., won the North Dakota Democratic presidential caucus held Tuesday, March 10.
The North Dakota Democratic-Nonpartisan League released its final numbers Wednesday, March 11. A total of 14,546 voters participated in the caucus, which resulted in eight delegates being awarded to Sanders and six delegates being awarded to former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden.
“Quadrupling turnout is incredibly exciting,” said Alex Rohr, the league’s communications director.
Biden, Sanders and U.S. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, D-Hawaii, remain Democratic presidential candidates as of press time Wednesday. Biden, according to the ND Dem-NPL, received 5,742 votes. Gabbard received 89 votes. U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., suspended her campaign last week but still received more than 350 votes.
The New York Times broke down North Dakota’s Democratic caucus numbers. They include results from the Wahpeton Community Center, 304 Fifth St. S., as well as voting by mail.
Wahpeton voters favored Biden over Sanders, voting 168-111. Warren received four votes. In the mail-in division, Sanders won with 878 votes, followed by Biden’s 580 and Warren’s 283.
“There certainly was much excitement yesterday,” Rohr said. “We saw many engaged people talking with each other about, regardless of who they were voting for, the importance of being involved and working together for the future.”
North Dakota was one of six states with Democratic primaries or caucuses on Tuesday. The others include Idaho, Michigan, Mississippi and Missouri, where Biden was declared the winner. A primary held in Washington has results too close to call as of press time Wednesday.
“Last night obviously was not a good night for our campaign from a delegate point of view,” Sanders said Wednesday.
A Democratic presidential candidate needs 1,991 delegates to secure the nomination. President Donald Trump, who ran unopposed in North Dakota, needs 1,276 Republican delegates. Both parties will hold their national conventions this summer, with the Democrats going first.
Sanders’ address aired on channels including CNN, which is scheduled to broadcast a Sunday, March 15 debate between the senator and Biden. Sanders said he would not drop out of the presidential race before speaking to “the Democratic establishment.”
“While our campaign has won the ideological debate, we are losing the debate over electability,” Sanders said.
His campaign, Sanders said, has talked to people who like and agree with what his campaign stands for, but will vote for Biden because they think he is the best candidate to defeat Trump.
Results varied in North Dakota’s bigger cities, the Times reported. Sanders won in Fargo (2,682 votes to Biden’s 1,376), Grand Forks (1,033 votes to Biden’s 766), Minot (523 votes to Biden’s 441) and Williston (158 votes to Biden’s 139). However, in Bismarck, Biden narrowly won, with 1,136 votes to Sanders’ 1,126.
“Congratulations to Sen. Sanders and his supporters for their victory and the hard work they did to win North Dakota,” ND Dem-NPL Chair Kylie Oversen said. Thank you to all the volunteers who made it possible for so many people to make their voices heard. It’s exciting to see so many people engaged for such an important election. Let’s keep this momentum going through November!”
Republican voters, not expecting to be surprised by their caucus’ outcome, enjoyed themselves at voting events. Erik Nygren, chairman of North Dakota District 25 and the state Republican Party’s southeast region, attended the Cass County Republicans’ gathering at the Holiday Inn, Fargo.
“District 25 was well-represented in Fargo, with folks from Kindred, Oxbow, Walcott, Christine, the northern area,” Nygren said. “I’m not exactly sure how many voters turned out, but there was a pretty full room.”
Nygren was encouraged by the number of Republican voters and representation from the Trump campaign.
“It’s encouraging to see. A lot of times, campaigns aren’t as interested or willing to invest in North Dakota,” he said.
North Dakota Democrats will hold their state convention March 19-22 in Minot. North Dakota Republicans will hold their convention March 27-29 in Bismarck.
The 2020 Democratic National Convention is scheduled for July 13-16 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The 2020 Republican National Convention is scheduled for Aug. 24-27 in Charlotte, North Carolina.
Election Day nationwide is scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020.
With elections approaching, look to Daily News for updated coverage of campaigns, candidates and items under consideration in North Dakota, Minnesota and across America.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.