Sandy Fossum hired as Richland County auditor

Sandy Fossum was offered the Richland County Auditor position by the county commission Tuesday, Dec. 8. Fossum, who is the current director of tax equalization at the assessor's office, accepted the offer and will begin her new job Monday, Jan. 4.
Fossum was interested in the auditor position because she thought she would enjoy the work and looked forward to the challenges it would present. Her 16 years of experience working in the county have made her familiar with the county's processes.
“I was happy and excited [when she got the offer], but it's going to be hard to leave this position too," she said. "I've made a lot of good friends in the North Dakota Association of Assessing Personnel, but I'll still be able to work with them because the tax directors and the auditors work closely together.”
Fossum described her current position as being the other side of what the county auditor does. The auditor position will have different priorities, but utilize her current knowledge and experience about subjects such as mill levies and budgets.
“The auditor position is going to have different priorities. That'll be handling the election and of course, you are basically the conduit between the commission and the public,” she said.
During her time as director of tax equalization, Fossum has enjoyed working with tax credit programs for the elderly and veterans.
“That's part of this job where you actually make people happier. You're helping them when they need it," she said. "So I like that part of it. “
In February, Fossum will have worked in the county for 17 years. She began as an assessor and was appointed as the director of tax equalization in 2009. Prior to her work with the county, she spent four years as Hankinson’s auditor.
Following a retirement in the Richland County assessor's office, Fossum was recruited to apply for an assessor position.
“When I worked for the city, I liked it, I liked working with the public and then I was basically recruited by the current tax director at that time to apply for a position as an assessor,” Fossum said.
Current Richland County Auditor Leslie Hage said she and Fossum will begin working together on the transition soon.
“I think that Sandy's experience here at the county is going to make this a smooth transition," Hage said. "I think she's going to do a really good job ... I think it's going to be a really good move for the county. It's good to have someone with her experience be able to step into this position.”
