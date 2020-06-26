Employees of Sanford Health, Wahpeton, enjoyed a cookout and public ice cream social Thursday, June 25.
The event was held in recognition of employees and their hard work in the past four months, Clinic Director Brittany Jaehning said. Jaehning praised Sanford employees for their adaptability since the COVID-19 pandemic began.
“Everyone’s been working hard over the last few months,” Jaehning said. “We’ve had to implement new things rather quickly. The employees are doing a stellar job keeping up with all the changes.”
For the first time, Sanford held a cookout. Jaehning and other employees said they hoped it would be an annual event.
“We found a way to recognize our employees for the hard work they’ve given and we got to go outside to enjoy the nice weather,” Jaehning said.
The cookout was held from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Thursday. In addition to approximately 50 employees and their children, members of the public stopped by for ice cream.
“We hope to do more public events,” said Luke Kasowski, Frost-Bite Frozen Treats. “We were at Blue Goose Days, we’ll be at the Borderline Chalkfest and we’re driving around the towns most nights.”
Alicia Finkral, Breckenridge, Minnesota, attended the social with her daughter and nephew. She said it was nice to have an enjoyable, responsible event.
“We can follow social distancing rules but still be able to enjoy the outdoors,” Finkral said.
Coronavirus tests are available at Twin Towns Area locations including Sanford Health. Anyone wanting a test must call to make an appointment, Jaehning said. This includes for curbside testing, available at 3:30 p.m. Mondays-Fridays.
Kathy Davis is a patient access supervisor with Sanford. She was happy that the event was both a hit and held on a beautiful day.
“This is just a nice get-together to have during work hours,” Davis said. “They all just overcame it, pulled together as a team and became stronger from it.”
