Sanford Health Lidgerwood to expand, open satellite clinic for Thursday and Friday hours

For folks in Lidgerwood, North Dakota, who have seen Sanford Health Clinic hours run Monday through Thursday, Sanford has heard your requests for expanded hours on Fridays.
“The community has been asking for our presence on Friday, and to respond to their desires is a neat thing,” said Sanford Clinic Director Brittany Jaehning.
The expansion comes after Sanford Health received a generous gift in the amount of $350 million from Mr. T Denny Sanford in September 2021 to launch the Virtual Care Initiative.
This is “a great vision that Sanford has in the virtual care arena,” Jaehning said, “as far as rural America goes, this is one strategy that can have a positive impact on the patients,” she added.
The new hours will be adjunct to the already existing clinic hours. Except on Thursdays and Fridays, patients can attend the clinic for virtual care provided by Sanford Wahpeton Clinicians and an in-person nurse.
When visiting the virtual clinic, the in-person nurse will check-in patients and prepare them for a visit by collecting data and vitals the same as if they were about to see a clinician in-person.
The patient will then be led to an exam room where they will connect to a clinician via webcam. New electronic equipment such as a stethoscope and otoscope will be integrated and sending data electronically to the clinician.
The visits will utilize the electronic record system and all information will be HIPAA compliant and remain secure.
While not every health concern can be addressed virtually, “it is a good platform for certain things,” Jaehning says. An in-person visit with a physician may be needed for procedures, but the goal remains to extend service and primary care access to patients of all ages.
The new schedule states that appointments and virtual visits are available at Sanford Lidgerwood on Thursdays from 1:30 to 4 p.m. and Fridays from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. To schedule a visit, call 701-538-4189.
The satellite clinic at Sanford Lidgerwood Clinic will be hosting an open house on Thursday, Aug 3, from 3:30-6p.m. at 21 Wiley Ave. S. Jaehning adds that If anyone has any questions, or if they want to stop in and say hello, they are more than welcome to. Ice cream treats will be available during the open house.