Sanford Health Lidgerwood to expand, open satellite clinic for Thursday and Friday hours
Buy Now

Sanford Health Lidgerwood Clinic, home to new satellite clinic. New hours will be Thursdays from 1:30 to 4 p.m. and Fridays from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. 

For folks in Lidgerwood, North Dakota, who have seen Sanford Health Clinic hours run Monday through Thursday, Sanford has heard your requests for expanded hours on Fridays.

“The community has been asking for our presence on Friday, and to respond to their desires is a neat thing,” said Sanford Clinic Director Brittany Jaehning.

Sanford Health Lidgerwood to expand, open satellite clinic for Thursday and Friday hours
Buy Now

Sanford Clinic Director Brittany Jaehning. Jaehning has been with Sanford since 2005, and been director for four and a half years. 
Sanford Health Lidgerwood to expand, open satellite clinic for Thursday and Friday hours
Buy Now

Sanford Health employee Julie Falk. 


Tags