North Dakota Lt. Gov. Brent Sanford, R-N.D., announced his resignation Tuesday, Dec. 20. Sanford cited a desire to “return to the private sector and focus on my career and family,” as the reason for his resignation. His resignation is effective Monday, Jan. 2, 2023.
Sanford, North Dakota's 38th lieutenant governor, first took up the role of in 2016 alongside Gov. Doug Burgum. Over the course of his life, Sanford has spent 17 years in politics.
“I am grateful for the opportunity to serve the people of our state for the last six years. God bless the great state of North Dakota,” Sanford stated.
Shortly after Sanford's resignation was announced, Burgum's office announced that Tammy Miller, chief operating officer of the governor's office, will be appointed as the 39th lieutenant governor. Her term will begin Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023.
Miller has served as COO of the governor's office since 2020. Prior to this, she worked as CEO of Border States, a Fargo-based electrical distributor. Miller had been CEO of Border States for 14 years and worked as a part of the company for 29 years overall.
“Tammy’s considerable private-sector background as a finance executive and CEO of a successful, multi-billion-dollar revenue, employee-owned organization, and her deep knowledge of state government through her outstanding work as COO, make her an excellent choice to be North Dakota’s next lieutenant governor,” Burgum stated Tuesday.
U.S. Sen. Kevin Cramer, R-N.D., commented on the resignation, recognizing Sanford’s dedication to the state.
“North Dakota is a better place because of his mark. We wish him and his family all the best in this next chapter,” Cramer stated.
As a part of Sanford’s resignation, several accomplishments throughout his time in office were recognized. They include the Clean Sustainable Energy Authority, the Housing Incentive Fund and Higher Ed Challenge grants, among others.
North Dakota state Sen. Larry Luick, R-District 25, worked with Sanford since the lieutenant governor first took office in 2016 and became the president of the state senate.
“I worked very closely with him. It is a big loss for the state, losing the lieutenant governor. I wish him the best of luck as he chooses his path forward,” Luick said.
Luick recognized Sanford’s bipartisan work, saying that he paid attention to both sides and worked to find balance between them.
“Lt. Gov. Sanford has done an excellent job. I have worked quite a bit with him and he has done an excellent job,” said North Dakota state Rep. Cindy Schreiber-Beck, R-District 25.