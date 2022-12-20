North Dakota Lt. Gov. Brent Sanford, R-N.D., announced his resignation Tuesday, Dec. 20. Sanford cited a desire to “return to the private sector and focus on my career and family,” as the reason for his resignation. His resignation is effective Monday, Jan. 2, 2023.

Sanford, North Dakota's 38th lieutenant governor, first took up the role of in 2016 alongside Gov. Doug Burgum. Over the course of his life, Sanford has spent 17 years in politics.



