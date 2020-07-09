Heather Steenbock, patient access coordinator with Sanford Health Clinic in Wahpeton, received the Sanford Courage Hero Award recently for saving a life.
Steenbock received a telephone call from a father who lives in the Twin Cities phoning in with concerns about his son who lives in Wahpeton. His son lives with his mother in Wahpeton but was alone at the time. His son had contacted him telling his father he felt alone, did not have any reason for living and was going to kill himself.
The father did not know what to do besides to call the clinic and ask to have someone schedule an appointment for his son with a therapist right away to get him help.
Steenbock reassured the father that someone would call him back and get him some help right away.
Not only did she get the father connected to the right support but the father’s son was given the help he need, was taken by the local EMS team to the nearest emergency room and had a further evaluation completed.
“Heather saved a life because of her courage to use her voice and take action,” said Debbie Svobodny, MSW, who specializes in mental health counseling at Sanford. “This is what matters, and a life was saved!”
