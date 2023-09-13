Sanford Wahpeton to offer flu vaccines

As the leaves began to turn colors, the hint of the changing seasons is making itself known. What healthcare professionals at Sanford in Wahpeton hope to pass along is that flu season may be around the corner.
They do so in hopes of offering preventative measures. According to Dr. Hannah Schradick of Sanford Wahpeton, flu season tends to start in the fall.
“It’s important to get your flu shot,” Schradick said. She added that the flu vaccine is for everyone, with the goal being to help patients reduce the risk of getting influenza.
Sanford Wahpeton is offering several options for patients to receive their seasonal influenza vaccination.
Patients may receive the flu vaccine during any regular visit at Sanford, by scheduling an appointment or during one of their vaccine events every Thursday starting Sept. 14 through Oct. 19.
Patients 65 and older may visit the vaccine events on Thursdays between the hours of 7:30 to 9:30 a.m. For patients 64 years and younger, the window of time on Thursdays will be 3 -to 5 p.m.
To make an appointment, patients must go to My Sanford Chart or call 701-642-7000.
Benefits of the vaccine include reducing the risk of getting influenza, lessening the severity if someone does catch influenza and reducing influenza associated hospitalizations.
According to Dr. Schradick, good hand hygiene and appropriate measures to cover your cough are preventative steps people can take to avoid getting and spreading the flu.
“The main thing is good hand hygiene,” Schradick said.