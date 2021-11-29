Wahpeton Police Chief Scott Thorsteinson had an unexpected guest Monday, Nov. 29. It was a man fulfilling half of his bucket list. Now if he could just marry Sandra Bullock …
“This is Santa Claus, you’ve probably heard of him,” Thorsteinson said to office employees.
Santa Claus, also known as Marty Johnson of Salem, Oregon, stopped by the police department shortly after 8 p.m. Monday. It was part of a two-day visit that included a morning stroll down Dakota Avenue, a late afternoon stroll expected to start around 3:30 p.m. and around the clock spreading of Christmas cheer.
“My weatherman told me, if you’re going to North Dakota, you better go right now,” Johnson said. “This is a good time to be here.”
Johnson, 65, made sure to visit the graves of his grandparents at Fairview Cemetery. Frank O. Johnson was known in the 1940s as the Twin Towns Area’s leading Santa Claus.
“I went down Dakota and I started going west. I wasn’t completely sure if I was going the right way and I made a right hand turn, went down a ways, and then another turn and it was like, whoa, there it is. Sure enough, I was within 50 feet of my grandparents’ grave. My memory’s not failing me quite yet,” Marty Johnson said.
For decades, Johnson would annually play Santa Claus in his community, Daily News previously wrote. He hung up the suit in 2014 upon becoming a widower, but would occasionally bring it back for special reasons.
Playing Santa Claus in Wahpeton fulfills a dream of Johnson’s, but the local visit is actually not the event’s culmination.
“I’m seeing my oldest grandson,” Johnson said. “He and his mother are the reason why this (playing Santa) is still in existence. He said to me, ‘Good beard, Grandpa!’ and his mom said it would be perfect for Christmas.”
Johnson’s white and curly beard is puts to shame the one he grew for a few months out of college.
“I had taken a photo of me and sent it to my mom. ‘Don’t worry, I haven’t gone hippie yet,’” Johnson recalled.
Billie Shults, Johnson’s girlfriend, said previously that she was impressed by his authentic beard and long hair.
“I said, no, honey, don’t shave. It looks real good,” she said previously.
Thorsteinson had never met Johnson until Monday, although the chief did verify Johnson’s lack of a criminal background. He’s glad to have done his part to help. Wahpeton’s police officers and staff were also delighted by their guest, Santa Claus.
“Teamwork is best,” Thorsteinson said. “I still want to help him with Sandra, though.”
Look to Daily News and News Monitor for coverage of local Christmas events.
