Santa Claus gets debriefed

Breckenridge Elementary School first graders have questions for the big man himself this holiday season.
With wide eyes and a confused countenance, children wondered how Santa fits through the chimney considering his rotund build. They wondered how many elves he enlists to wrap an unimaginable number of gifts each year. They wondered how reindeers fly and if they like it. Many wondered what they may find under their tree come Christmas morning.
Daily News posed a question that turned out to be considerably more difficult than intended for Rachel Johnson’s first grade class: “If you could ask or tell Santa anything in the world, what would it be?” Answers have been lightly edited for clarity.
Bentley Swenson: “How do you deliver the presents to the house so fast? I think the Christmas spirit probably makes him stop time and do it. I think his elves are so fast they can make presents. He probably has 50 elves.”
Carter Miranowski: “How many elves do you have? I think he has 1,000 elves. Maybe more.”
DN: Have you ever seen an elf?
CM (matter of factly): “Yeah. I have one at home. He makes toys at the North Pole then comes back.”
Evelyn Mertes: “Hmm. That’s hard. Hmm. That’s a hard one. My wish is that Santa would get me a puppy. A golden retriever. Then I would say, ‘Santa, I think that you’re a nice guy.’”
Ivonne Madrigal: “He rides a reindeer and he goes to the house and goes through the chimney to give presents then he goes to the other house and then the kids open the presents. So I’d say, ‘Good Santa. You do good work.’”
Jason Ovsak: “How does his reindeer fly? I have no guesses. Maybe Santa has magic. Because his reindeers light the way too. My favorite reindeer is Red Nose. Rudolph.”
Kase Kappes: “How does he go through the chimney? I say the Grinch is fat and my dad says the Grinch is not fat but he says Santa’s fat.”
Landon Pietruszewski: “I want a skateboard. I wanna ride one because I’ve never rided one.”
DN: Would you say anything else to Santa, like “thank you” or ask him a question?
LP: “No.”
Lila Haukos: “iPhone 7 probably. And a tablet 10. Yep. I like electronics, and I like iPhones but I don’t have an iPhone 7.”
DN: Would you say anything else to Santa?
LH: “Santa goes to every house! Like 1,000.”
Maiya Hoggarth: “I want a Sonic toy that goes really fast.”
DN: Would you say anything else to Santa?
MH: “How does he get all those toys made? I think he does all the presents at the holiday time at his workshop and then brings them to his houses.”
Rose Gallagher: “Santa, do you like red? He has red, lucky underwear that he wears every Christmas morning, and I wonder if he likes them. And he has yellow and brown and white I think.”
Sophia Perry: “I want a pet unicorn. Mhmm. Santa can put it in a big package and bring it through the front door. How does he have magic?”
Thomas Running Bear: “How does Santa get in the chimney? And tiny chimneys?”
DN: What do you think Santa does for houses that don’t have a chimney?
TRB: “I mean, he’s magic. I think he just pops in the house. My house has a chimney so he will come there.” (Makes twisting motion to emulate Santa writhing down a small chimney)
Santa may need to release a public statement to address these students’ tough questions lest he get a talking to from HR. Happy holidays, and please protect the jolly, old man from your children.
