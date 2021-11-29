Santa Claus to visit Breckenridge Elementary Dec. 2

The Early Childhood Family Education Santa Event has been happening since before Early Childhood Coordinator Laura Holzworth began 10 years ago, she said. Here, a youngster poses with Santa Claus at a previous Santa Event. 

 Daily News file photo

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

Breckenridge Elementary School will have a recognizable visitor during the free Early Childhood Family Education (ECFE) Santa Event from 5:30-7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 2. Event goers are asked to bring a non-perishable food item(s) to be donated to the Richland Wilkin Food Pantry.

Old Saint Nicholas, portrayed by former Breckenridge Elementary School Principal Don Schill, and his wife, Mrs. Claus, portrayed by Monica Schill, will grace the school cafeteria for photos and meet and greets with area youth.

Although the Claus’s will undoubtedly be a large draw, Thursday’s event will feature plenty more family-friendly activities, Early Childhood Coordinator Laura Holzworth said. At one table, children will be able to make their own “reindeer food” to take home and scatter in their front yards to guide Santa’s furry helpers to their homes on Christmas Eve. At another table, youth can make their own snowman mug — hot chocolate mix, marshmallows and a peppermint stick included. The children can pen a letter to Santa at another table, and assemble a “Twas the Week Before Christmas” paper chain to countdown the days leading up to the happy holiday.

Youth and parents alike can show off their artistic talents at the sugar cookie decorating station, with fresh cookies supplied by Deanne Differding, and Wilkin County 4-H members will bring smiles with festive face painting. The evening is geared toward younger elementary school students, Holzworth said, but anyone is welcome to join.

“I feel like now more than ever, it’s important for people to get out as a family, meet each other, do some crafts, do some things (where there isn’t) screen time involved,” Holzworth said. “It’s just sitting down and making things together as a family, it’s enjoying a little bit of time together.”

The Santa Event has been held annually since before Holzworth began working for the school 10 years ago. They were unable to host an event last year due to COVID-19, so Holzworth said everyone is excited to pick up the tradition once more.

“Just a sense of community is so important,” Holzworth said.

Holzworth said the annual event is always fun for the staff, who spend time decorating the gym. It is also enjoyable for parents, and a good opportunity for them to see the school and meet fellow parents and staff.

The children, of course, have the most fun and are usually brimming with excitement when they get to meet Santa and Mrs. Claus. They also like being able to take home treats and crafts from the event, Holzworth said.

“It’s a great way to kick off the holiday season for us,” Holzworth said.

Next on the ECFE’s calendar are the Parent Ed Friday classes, beginning in January, and the Vehicle Fair in May.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?
Load comments