Santa Cops and Kids celebrate in Wahpeton

Nineteen Twin Towns Area youth received a special Christmas experience Tuesday, Dec. 17.
That evening, Lodge No. 6 of the North Dakota Fraternal Order of Police held its annual Santa Cops and Kids event.
“Children from families in Wahpeton, Lidgerwood, Hankinson and Fairmount, North Dakota, were among the 19 participants,” Richland County Investigator Josh Beto said.
Each youth is assigned a “Santa” cop to eat and shop for gifts with. The youth pick out gifts for their family members and themselves.
“Santa Cops and Kids is a way for area law enforcement to help brighten the holiday season for a few kids in need,” Beto said. “It’s also an opportunity for law enforcement officers to interact with kids during a positive event.”
The event began with supper at the Pizza Ranch, Wahpeton. Once again, Pizza Ranch donated a meal for each participating youth and law enforcement officer. After supper, the officers and youth rode in a parade of police cars to Walmart.
“Santa met the group in a Wahpeton Fire Department truck,” Beto said. “The kids visited with Santa in Walmart before heading out to shop for gifts.”
Lodge No. 6 includes law enforcement from southeast North Dakota. In addition to officers, associate Fraternal Order of Police members and law enforcement family members participated in the event.
“Walmart staff proudly helped each of the participating kids wrap their gifts before they headed home. The store also donated wrapping paper, cookies and refreshments for the event,” Beto said.
In addition to the pizza supper and the gifts, youth received a gift card to Econofoods for their families.
“Our Santa Cops and Kids program is supported by community donations and local Fraternal Order of Police fundraising,” Beto said.
Look to Daily News, in print and online, for more coverage of holiday events in the Twin Towns Area.
