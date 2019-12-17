There came Santa Claus right down Santa Claus lane on the RRV&W on the cold and frigid Saturday morning of Dec. 14, in Breckenridge, Minnesota. Horns were honking and kids were running with snow boots and mittens to greet Santa’s arrival to the Twin Towns.
The frigid weather may have kept many families from greeting Santa off the train, but it did not stop them from meeting him at the Breckenridge Family Community Center shortly after. Mandy Steinberger, director of the center, estimated that nearly 200 people came to visit for cookies, hot chocolate, coloring and greeting Mr. Claus.
Once Santa came to the center, children and family members lined up to sit on Santa’s lap for a photo and a chance to share their Christmas wishes. Ol’ St. Nick gave children candy canes, a friendly smile and an ear for listening about their good behavior and Christmas wishes.
“It was great. Everyone had a lot of fun and so did Santa,” Steinberger said. “We’re glad that we can provide this to the community. It’s a great time of the year to get together and get the kids out. It was a really great way to enjoy a really cold day.”
“This is something people look forward to and the kids enjoy it,” Assistant Director of the Wahpeton Breckenridge area of Commerce Lisa Kunkel said. “Mandy did a wonderful job at the community center. We are grateful for her.”
The community center worked with the chamber to bring Santa into town and hold this event. After the community center, he made his way to Heritage Square in Wahpeton, North Dakota, to visit with more community members and to spread holiday cheer.
