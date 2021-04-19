Saturday fire damages house in Wilkin County

Campbell Fire Department and Wilkin County Sheriff's Office responded to a house fire at 2456 470th St. in Campbell, Minnesota, at 5:25 p.m. Saturday, April 17.
The house, owned by Luke Wiertzema, had major damage in the living room and smoke damage throughout the house, Wilkin County Sheriff Rick Fiedler said.
The fire could have possibly started from a lamp, Fiedler said. No injuries were reported.
