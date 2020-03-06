Improved insulation and technology mean today’s refrigerators use much less energy than older models. In fact, recycling your old refrigerator and replacing it with a new Energy Star model could save more than $300 over the next five years.
Energy Star refrigerators are independently tested to ensure they save energy compared to standard models. According to Energy Star, larger refrigerators use more energy. The most energy-efficient models are typically 16 to 20 cubic feet, with a top-mounted freezer. Use the online ENERGY STAR Savings Calculator at energystar.gov to find out exactly how much you can save by replacing your refrigerator.
Breckenridge Public Utilities offers customers a $25 rebate for ENERGY STAR refrigerators. To learn more about rebates for refrigerators and many other ENERGY STAR products, call Breckenridge Public Utilities at (218) 643-4681 or visit: www.brightenergysolutions.com.
