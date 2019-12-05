Youth and families celebrated a green, white and silver evening Wednesday, Dec. 4 at Chahinkapa Zoo.
The Save the Earth Tree, on display at the Rodger Ehnstrom Nature Center, was ready to be decorated and viewed by all ages. Its full green branches and ornaments of all colors contrasted with the snowy white landscape outside.
The evening’s touch of silver came from an anniversary. Chahinkapa Zoo has displayed a Save the Earth tree for 25 years.
“It actually started the first winter I was here, with an idea from our educator Shirley Hunkins, my mom.” said Zoo Director Kathy Diekman.
Save the Earth’s tree-trimming provides old-fashioned fun, Diekman said.
“Kids are coming in, coloring, working with paper,” she continued. “These crafts and activities are the kinds of things you’d work on at the card table while you’re sitting by the window after coming home from sledding.”
Ashley Meslow, Wyndmere, North Dakota, brought daughters Jersey, 5, and Paisley, 8. The trio constructed snowmen out of powdered drink mix containers.
“I wanted a fun Christmas activity with my girls. We had an open night. We often like to go to the zoo in the summer and check out the animals,” Meslow said.
Ben Oliver, Wahpeton, helped bring Santa Claus to this year’s tree-trimming. The jolly elf was a favorite of everyone from Ayden Pengilley, 6, Wahpeton, to the Tischer family, Wahpeton.
“We came out tonight for Santa,” said Chad Tischer, who checked out the activities with wife Jennifer and sons James, 9; Daniel, 6; and Luke, 1.
Next door to the nature center, youth and adults rode the Prairie Rose Carousel. Whitney and Jef Hauschild, Breckenridge, Minnesota, brought their son Dexter, 6.
“He rode Noel, the Christmas horse,” Whitney Hauschild said.
The Save the Earth evening is made possible through teamwork from Chahinkapa Zoo, volunteers and businesses like Thrifty Horizons, Breckenridge.
“For the last four years, Thrifty Horizons provides us with books,” Diekman said. “Everyone is able to take all that they want.”
Besides the family fun, the Save the Earth evening provides messages of recycling, reusing and refusing to pollute.
“It’s a tradition,” Diekman said. “I hope we do it forever and ever.”
