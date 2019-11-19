Saving energy at a low cost

Breckenridge Public Utilities Commission met on Monday, Nov. 18 at City Hall and approved promoting the ability for citizens’ energy sources to become 100 percent renewable for a minimal cost through Missouri River Energy Services.
MRES’s Bright Energy Solutions is a cash incentive program to help residential and business customers become more sustainable and energy-efficient.
In the city of Breckenridge, 78 percent of electricity is renewable energy. For up to an additional 0.005 cents per kilowatt-hour, that leftover 22 percent will come from renewable energy resources. This is a voluntary program for citizens to opt-in.
“They’ve (MRES) got a great program. It allows some of the folks that are very carbon-conscious, if they want to say that they are using 100 percent clean, green, renewable energy, they can pay up to an additional half a cent per kilowatt-hour and MRES will buy that additional renewable energy on their behalf,” Public Utilities Director Neil Crocker said.
According to Crocker, Breckenridge is one of the greenest communities in Minnesota. Of that 78 percent, approximately 73 percent is hydropower and the remaining is a blend of solar and wind energy.
Finance Officer Laurie Christensen and Croker estimated that for most citizens, it will only be an approximate $4 increase to their total bill to become 100 percent renewable.
“I think it’s a good idea,” Commission President Dennis Larson said.
In other public utility news, Crocker provided water plant and electrical updates.
The new water plant will undergo chemical testing on Tuesday, Nov. 19 to increase capacity before looking at mechanical changes that may need to be done for the plant to reach its full capacity at 1000 gallons per minute.
“Right now we are at 700 gallons per minute on the well-side, but we are reclaiming about 100 gallons per minute so we are closer to 800. We still need 200 to get to that 1000 gallons per minute for full capacity,” Crocker said.
Weather permitting, the city’s electrical crew will be decorating the Christmas tree. Tree lighting will be done by Mayor Russ Wilson during a 5-7 p.m. ceremony Tuesday, Dec. 3 at Veterans’ Memorial Park. Cookies and cider will be available and sponsored by Bell Bank. Christmas music will be played by the Breckenridge Music Department.
The electrical crew will also be placing Christmas decorations in the city before Thanksgiving. Lit garland has been purchased and will be placed on light posts along the Highway 75 bike path.
Public Utilities Commission will hold their next meeting at 2 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 2 at Breckenridge City Hall.
