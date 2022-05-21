Wahpeton Parks and Recreation Director Wayne Beyer is putting the finishing touches on a local career that has lasted for more than 40 years.
Beyer, whose retirement takes effect Tuesday, May 31, became recreation director in July 1980. The following year, he was promoted to his longtime position. In the years and decades since, Beyer has become a Wahpeton, Twin Towns Area and southern Red River Valley institution.
“With Wayne Beyer, where do you start and where do you end?” Wahpeton Park Board Commissioner Roger Jensen asked.
Beyer considers himself fortunate to have had a professional career where he loved coming to work every day and provided positive public service that made life better for others.
“Wahpeton’s parks and recreation facilities helped raise me, people before me and my family,” Beyer said. “They can continue to raise children, families and people of all ages.”
Earlier this spring, Wahpeton Park Superintendent Brad Edwardson was unanimously approved to succeed Beyer.
“He’s done an outstanding job for a lot of years,” Edwardson said previously.
Richland County Commissioner Perry Miller said he knows Edwardson will be just right for his new job. Miller is also among the people with high praise for Beyer.
“He has just been the gold standard of public employees. He’s been dedicated to not only his job, but the Special Olympics, the parks and Chahinkapa Zoo. Wayne was always in town, always there and always picking up garbage. If there was a piece of garbage in Wayne’s path, it would not be there for long,” Miller said.
Beyer has been one of the Twin Towns Area’s leading “ploggers.” His jogging journeys on local trails have allowed him numerous opportunities to pick up litter and improve the local quality of living.
“When I plogged on the trails, I would say to myself, ‘Not on my watch’ if there was any litter that blighted our parks,” Beyer said. “I believe that in many ways, Wahpeton’s people have felt the same way about their favorite facility or program, always wanting them to be high quality.”
For approximately 30 years, Jensen has been an off-and-on member of the Wahpeton Park Board. He recalls and appreciates the respectful, goal-oriented communication he shared with Beyer.
“We haven’t always agreed, but even when we had different points of view, we could always communicate. Sometimes we’d come up with a third idea that was better than either of us initially thought of. As far as dedication goes, I have never seen anybody else put in the hours that Wayne has and give so much of his time. He’s just made so many things better for the people of this community and surrounding area,” Jensen said.
Rick Jacobson, Wahpeton Public Schools’ outgoing superintendent, remembers Beyer as an especially sympathetic person to work with.
“We shared facilities over the years, the schools and the parks,” Jacobson said. “Wayne has always been a matter-of-fact but always understanding person, just generally a good guy. I don’t think he is going to change, either. Not after spending so many years in parks and recreation. I’m sure that when he’s out for a run, he will be looking at everything.”
In 1982, near the beginning of his local career, a 26-year-old Beyer had already considered North Dakota Special Olympics to be an especially favorite project.
“It’s just a beautiful activity,” Beyer said previously.
Having grown up on a farm about 10 miles north of Wahpeton, Beyer went on to graduate from Richland 44 High School in Colfax, North Dakota. From there, he attended North Dakota State College of Science and what is now known as Minnesota State University Moorhead, where he earned a degree in physical education and a minor in health in 1979.
“I wasn’t ready to take a teaching job. I wanted to do something different. I went to Orlando, Florida, and worked at Walt Disney World — the finance division,” Beyer said in 1982.
That same year, Beyer explained why he was so fond of his work in Wahpeton.
“I certainly am not ready to go to a job where it’s strictly supervision and management,” he said. “It’s too much fun being involved in our activities.”
Janet Gagelin has also spent decades working alongside Beyer. They have teamed up on everything from local softball to the now-defunct Southern Valley Health Watch.
“I know Wayne isn’t going to sit idle,” Gagelin said. “He will find ways to be involved in his community and for his grandkids and provide the best for him. I wish him luck on his new adventures. I don’t think there’s anyone who hasn’t benefitted from him and doesn’t wish him the best.”
Wahpeton Mayor Steve Dale has been impressed by Beyer’s above-and-beyond dedication to his work, to Special Olympics and to his home community.
“He had an interest, as do I, in the urban forest,” Dale said. “One Sunday afternoon, we must have been thinking the same thing, that the trees on 16th Avenue North needed trimming. I had no more than started when Wayne showed up. Quick work was made out of the project. No one asked that it be done, but it needed to be done and was taken care of.”
Bruce Eckre, a former member of the North Dakota House of Representatives, remembers keeping in touch with Beyer when it came time to consider bills affecting parks and recreation.
“I would email Wayne and always get a prompt and complete response,” Eckre said. “He put in a lot of time and effort into serving the citizens of Wahpeton. I wish him well in his future endeavors.”
Beyer is a person who has always really wanted to see a project work, Chahinkapa Zoo Director Kathy Diekman said.
“He has done that humbly, with a lot of grunt work. He has never wanted the fanfare or the recognition. When you look at all that he has done with his position, all you can say that he is going to be missed,” Diekman said.
The most challenging part of his job, Beyer said in 2022, has been managing the balance among family, faith, personal life and professional life.
“My wife Joan and I love our grandchildren dearly, probably more than ourselves, and we want to support them and our children,” Beyer said. “The best way to do that is by spending time with them.”
When a career lasts more than four decades, Beyer said, there had better be lots of changes.
“Every single improved or new recreation program and park facility were team efforts. Parks and recreation often worked hard and quietly behind the scenes to support wherever needed,” Beyer said.
Calling Beyer a great participator in so many avenues, Diekman also talked about his legacy.
“He has inspired others in so many ways,” Diekman said. “If there was a club or an organization, he was there to say ‘Count me in!’”
Jensen knows that Beyer will do well wherever he is.
“I hope his legs hold up, because he told me that his goal is to run a marathon at age 100,” Jensen said.
Beyer does not just love to run. He plans to continue running marathons including a June event in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada.
“Someday, it will be the the Disney World Dopey Challenge with the grandchildren, a New York City / Central Park look-see, a 50-mile mountain trail ultra-marathon and such on until I can’t run anymore,” Beyer said. “I’m still a time management freak and into multi-tasking. I’m running trails in The Woodlands, Texas, pushing my grandsons in a stroller.”
