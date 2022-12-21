Among regular business in the Tuesday, Dec. 20 Wilkin County Board of Commissioners meeting, Family Services Director Dave Sayler was recognized prior to his upcoming retirement. Sayler has worked for the county for nearly 40 years and made numerous connections along the way.

If you asked anyone around Sayler (which is exactly what Human Resources Director Stephanie Sandbakken did), they’d say he was a talkative, energetic jokester. His positivity and approachability shone through every day, making him an absolute joy to work with.



Tags

Wilkin County Reporter

I am a reporter, photographer and page designer working on everything from arts and education to public meetings and crime. After trading evergreens for sugar beets, I hope to produce meaningful content for those throughout my coverage area. Always feel free to reach out with any questions, concerns or story ideas. 