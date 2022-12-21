Dave Sayler, second from left, Wilkin County's outgoing family services director, took a moment from his Tuesday, Dec. 20 retirement party for a photo with three county commissioners. Joining Sayler, from left, are Neal Folstad, also outgoing, Lyle Hovland and Dennis Larson.
Dave Sayler, second from left, Wilkin County's outgoing family services director, took a moment from his Tuesday, Dec. 20 retirement party for a photo with three county commissioners. Joining Sayler, from left, are Neal Folstad, also outgoing, Lyle Hovland and Dennis Larson.
Courtesy Annie Boesen
Dave Sayler is remembered for being a talkative, energetic jokester, but also a positive, inviting man who advocated for many residents of Wilkin County, Minn.
Among regular business in the Tuesday, Dec. 20 Wilkin County Board of Commissioners meeting, Family Services Director Dave Sayler was recognized prior to his upcoming retirement. Sayler has worked for the county for nearly 40 years and made numerous connections along the way.
If you asked anyone around Sayler (which is exactly what Human Resources Director Stephanie Sandbakken did), they’d say he was a talkative, energetic jokester. His positivity and approachability shone through every day, making him an absolute joy to work with.
Below are a collection of statements and memories his coworkers and friends had to say. Some answers have been slightly edited for grammar and clarity.
“He has advocated for Wilkin County residents and is always looking out for their best interest!”
“I would describe Dave as energetic and never fails to light up a room with his laughter. I picked up on that the minute I sat down for my job interview at the HR building. He is definitely hard to forget!”
“If I’m in a bad mood; Dave always has a way of cheering me up whether he knows it or not.”
“I have a memory about Dave from when I first worked at Wilkin County. I remember that I went to Dave’s office with a question. He had stacks of paper on the ground all the way around his office that were at least hip high. He went to one of the stacks to find a document that he needed to answer my question. I was absolutely amazed that he knew right where to find the document in his very unique ‘filing system!’ Times have changed a bit with scanning of paper to a file folder, but I have recently observed that Dave still likes his paper copies.”
“I will always remember his laugh.”
“Dave, enjoy retirement. You have earned it!”
“Enjoy your retirement. I would imagine that there are many hobbies to keep you busy and active.”
“I wish Dave the best of luck on a well-deserved retirement. We have had many laughs together over my short time here so far at Wilkin County.”
“We will miss the sound of his laughter in the building.”
“Dave is someone who has made me feel like part of the Wilkin County family since the day I was interviewed, and for that I thank him. From telling funny jokes, to stories being told, to helping you with clients or just keeping you up-to-date on events – Dave does it all.”
“You always feel welcomed by Dave in his office no matter the situation and always know that you have Dave’s support. I always know that when I’m at the office, Dave will ask me how I’m doing and how my family is; always making me feel included in his day. You will never find another director like Dave, and I wish him the best of luck in his retirement — it’s well deserved!”
“I would like to say that I have really enjoyed working with Dave. He has been a huge support and a great director. I am going to miss his good mornings and hearing his laughter in the hallway. Enjoy your retirement and don’t forget to take some time off from Grandpa duty.”
“Dave, Best wishes to you in your retirement years! Have fun and keep the ‘Energizer Bunny’ going because you will need it to babysit your new grandbaby!”
“It has been such a pleasure working with you. Thank you for all of your support over the years!”
“It can be difficult to find appropriate words of appreciation for someone as dedicated as you. Thank you for always being available when we needed you. Congratulations on your retirement!”
“Wishing Dave the best in retirement!!!”
Sayler, visibly enjoying the tribute, laughed at the comments shared. Commissioners Neal Folstad, Lyle Hovland and Dennis Larson joined in the fun, sharing memories of Sayler’s tendency to have resources readily available throughout his office. It was a piles of papers situation.
“I think we went in there with trepidation about if we were going to get out,” Hovland said.
“The first time I was in his office and I saw that, from then on, I lived in mortal fear that I was going to read in the Daily News, ‘County employee dies in paper avalanche,’” Folstad said. “But he escaped it.”
One time, Sayler said, his mountains of materials did start falling.
“It took me everything to hold them apart, so I could get away,” he said.
Turning serious, Sayler said his more than 37 years with Wilkin County have been great.
“(It means) serving all the folks from Wilkin County, and, of course, we have people moving in and people moving out,” Sayler said. “The one thing that’s most important is how do we treat those people. Many of the folks that we serve have had some difficult times. We’ve tried to make their lives a little bit better.”
Making a difference can be as simple as fully greeting a person in the waiting room, stopping and honestly talking with them.
“If you make people feel welcome, it makes so much difference. They appreciate it. It’s been a great 37-and-a-half years. I appreciate all of your support and all of your help,” Sayler said.
I am a reporter, photographer and page designer working on everything from arts and education to public meetings and crime. After trading evergreens for sugar beets, I hope to produce meaningful content for those throughout my coverage area. Always feel free to reach out with any questions, concerns or story ideas.