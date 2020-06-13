Four million Americans, including may people in North Dakota, are receiving their economic impact payment using debit cards from the Internal Revenue Service (IRS). Many people are questioning the legitimacy of these cards. Some people have even thrown away the cards thinking they were a scam.
These debit cards are legitimate and being sent to those people who don’t have a financial institution on file with the IRS. The stimulus payment is loaded on the debit card.
Part of the problem is that the EIP debit card arrives in a plain envelope from “Money Network Cardholder Services.” Activating the card also requires a Social Security number to activate which has also raised red flags among recipients.
But don’t let your guard down when it comes to detecting scams. These debit cards offer scammers a new opportunity, including copycat cards that may be sent out in the days ahead along with attempts to capture your personal financial information.
The letter accompanying the card tells recipients they will need to call the phone number and register the card with a PIN and their Social Security number. Be very careful that you call the correct phone number and do not use a number you find by an Internet search. Scammers place fake customer service phone numbers to deceive people into calling them instead.
Also, do not give your PIN, EIP debit card number or Social Security number to anyone that calls, emails or texts you asking to verify the receipt of your card. Make sure to fully read the terms and conditions included in the card to understand how it will operate and where you can use it for transactions.
You can find information on these debit cards online at https://www.eipcard.com/.
If you think you have fallen victim to any type of scam, call the AARP Fraud Watch Network Helpline at 877-908-3360 for guidance and support, or visit the AARP Fraud Watch Network at www.aarp.org/fraudwatchnetwork.
