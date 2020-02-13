Cyber scammers don’t limit their phishing attacks to your email inbox, they love texting your mobile device too! Their current text, or Short Message Service (SMS), scam uses PayPal as the bait.
The text message claims to be from PayPal, and it states that there has been unusual activity detected on your account. If you click on the link in the text, you’re taken to a phishing site that looks almost identical to PayPal’s login page. You are prompted to enter your email address and then your password.
Once you’ve gotten this far, you’re asked to enter your mother’s maiden name, your home address, and your financial details. Do not enter any of your information! If you do, your details are immediately sent to the attackers, and your account and your identity are at risk.
Always remember the following to help protect yourself:
• Never click on links in a text message or an email that you weren’t expecting.
• When you receive a message asking you to log in to an account or online service, navigate to the login page from your phone’s browser or use the service’s official mobile application. This way, you can ensure you’re logging in to the real website.
• Do not reuse passwords. If you use the same password for multiple accounts and one gets hacked, they’re all at risk of being hacked.
Stop, Look, and Think. Don’t be fooled.
Courtesy The KnowBe4 Security Team
