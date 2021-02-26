Access to the COVID-19 vaccine is limited, which leaves many people anxiously waiting for a way to further protect themselves from the virus. Cybercriminals are taking advantage of this anxiety with vaccine-themed phishing emails.
A recent phishing attack in the UK spoofs the National Health Service (NHS). The phishing email claims that you have the opportunity to get vaccinated and it includes a link to accept the invitation. If you click on the link, a convincing NHS look-alike page opens. The phony site asks for personal information such as your name, address, and phone number, along with your credit card and banking details.
Unfortunately, any information that you provide here goes straight to the cybercriminals and you are not in line for vaccination. Follow these tips to stay safe from similar scams:
• We all want the pandemic to be over and this attack tries to exploit those feelings. Don’t let the bad guys toy with your emotions. Think before you click!
• Don’t trust an email. Visit an official government website or a trusted news source for information on vaccine availability.
• Remember, even if the sender appears to be a legitimate organization, the email address could be spoofed.
Stop, Look, and Think. Don't be fooled.
The KnowBe4 Security Team
