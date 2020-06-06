Due to the coronavirus crisis, unemployment numbers have skyrocketed. As usual, the bad guys are quick to take advantage of these hard times and are sending out phony work-from-home opportunities. Typically, these phishing emails contain grammar mistakes and offer minimal details about the hiring company and the job requirements. But the scammers still manage to grab your attention because the job opportunity includes a great paycheck.
Once accepted, these scammers ease the victim into their new “job”, by asking them to complete basic errands, but eventually they’re given the task of transferring funds from one account to another. Typically, these are stolen funds and the unsuspecting “employee” is being used as a money mule. Even though these victims are unaware of the crime they are committing, they can still face hefty fines and prison time.
Remember these tips and share them with your friends and family who may be looking for work:
• Be wary of emails with spelling or grammatical errors.
• Never trust unusual requests or job offers. If something doesn’t feel right, it probably isn’t.
• If you feel you have been solicited to be a money mule, contact your local authorities or report the situation to the appropriate federal agency.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.