If you use PayPal for online shopping or services, you probably receive emails from them on a regular basis. But be warned: Hackers are now impersonating PayPal in their phishing emails more than any other brand.
The attackers are sending various types of emails claiming that you need to log in to your PayPal account. If you click on links in these emails, you’ll likely be brought to a fake login page, where your credentials will be stolen if you attempt to log in.
Follow these tips to keep yourself safe from PayPal and other brand impersonation attacks:
• Never click on links in an email you weren’t expecting.
• When you receive an email asking you to log in to an account or online service that you use, log in to your account through your browser–not through links in the email. This way, you can ensure you’re logging into the real website.
• Be sure that your PayPal password or passphrase follows secure password guidelines. Search the web to find password tips and recommendations, or contact the appropriate department in your organization for password pointers.
