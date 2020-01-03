The bad guys’ latest scam is a phishing email that appears to come from your PayPal account.

Here’s how it works:

1. The phishing email claims that an unknown device has accessed your PayPal account, and to protect your account and your money, you have to “verify your identity” by clicking a link and following steps.

2. After clicking the link, you’re brought to a webpage that instructs you to complete a CAPTCHA prompt, where you must enter a code and then click a button to continue “securing your account.”

3. Finally, you’re brought to a fake PayPal login page to enter your PayPal login credentials.

Doing this will put your account and personal data at risk.

Remember these tips to keep your online accounts safe:

• Never click on links in an email you weren’t expecting.

• Do not reuse passwords. If you use the same password for different accounts and one gets hacked, they all are.

