The bad guys’ latest scam is a phishing email that appears to come from your PayPal account.
Here’s how it works:
1. The phishing email claims that an unknown device has accessed your PayPal account, and to protect your account and your money, you have to “verify your identity” by clicking a link and following steps.
2. After clicking the link, you’re brought to a webpage that instructs you to complete a CAPTCHA prompt, where you must enter a code and then click a button to continue “securing your account.”
3. Finally, you’re brought to a fake PayPal login page to enter your PayPal login credentials.
Doing this will put your account and personal data at risk.
Remember these tips to keep your online accounts safe:
• Never click on links in an email you weren’t expecting.
• Do not reuse passwords. If you use the same password for different accounts and one gets hacked, they all are.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.