With a 6-0 vote by the Wahpeton City Council, Shannon Schillinger was approved to be the city’s next at-large councilman.
Schillinger, appointed to serve the last two years of a term previously held by Mayor Brett Lambrecht, was sworn in Monday, Aug. 15. The council’s vote came after a recommendation by Council President and 2nd Ward Councilman Jason Goltz and Council Vice President and Councilman at large Kelly McNary, who interviewed applicants for the vacancy.
“I hope to accomplish improvements for the city,” Schillinger said after Monday’s meeting. “Revitalization of our downtown is on the agenda. We have way too many vacant buildings. Street improvements throughout the city are also high on my list.”
Schillinger said he has always been interested in local government, but had never until now had the opportunity to get involved, help out the city of Wahpeton and work with his colleagues. He also works as a production planner with Väderstad.
“They support me 100%,” Schillinger said about his employers. “I went for it and I got it.”
The Wahpeton City Council term that Schillinger is serving expires in 2024. Daily News previously reported that Nicholas Nelson, Casey Formaneck, Wayne Gripentrog, Nicole Colón and Steve Berge also applied for the position. Because there was not a quorum of any elected body or committee, interviews held earlier in August were not considered public meetings and no minutes were kept.
Schillinger took his oath of office from City Attorney Brittany Hatting. He is one of at least 12 political, law enforcement and education leaders who have taken on or will take on new positions in the city of Wahpeton since 2022 began. Others include Mayor Lambrecht, 1st Ward Councilman Chad Perdue and Councilman at large Cory Unruh.
‘Emptying out the toolbox’
More than 10 minutes of the nearly 40-minute council meeting were spent discussing Wahpeton’s sales tax funds. The city currently collects a 2% sales tax, with revenue being allocated for economic development, recreation, infrastructure and flood mitigation.
An ordinance concerning most of the sales tax, 1.5%, is scheduled to expire on June 30, 2026. The ordinance for the remaining .5% is scheduled to expire in 2029. It is the council’s consensus, according to subcommittee minutes, that residents should be better informed on the current sales tax revenue allocations and the tax’s purpose.
“The importance of continuing to collect the sales tax rather than relying on property tax or special assessments was discussed,” minutes state. “Staff will try to put together a plan of action and bring back to (committees).”
Dr. David Woods II, Wahpeton’s 4th Ward councilman, discussed the implications of the sales tax’s expiration with Hatting. It is currently unknown when an election on the tax’s future would take place.
“There would need to be another positive vote of the people on a sales tax ordinance,” Hatting said.
Last year, a dual-purpose ordinance was defeated by Wahpeton voters. It included both eliminating the clause setting a specific date for the tax’s expiration. It also included raising the tax to 2.75%, with the new .75 percent allocated to the proposed Wahpeton Recreation Center. No increase in Wahpeton’s sales tax or use of new revenue was discussed Monday. The discussion was focused on the immediate and the potentially imminent.
“What kinds of things would be affected (without the tax)? Services?” Woods asked.
“Everything,” Hatting said.
Finance Director and Auditor Darcie Huwe cited the $300,000 annual maintenance of Wahpeton’s flood levee, the $200,000 annual cost of the community development department and full-time employees with the city’s administration, public works and street departments as among the projects and people affected by the sales tax’s expiration.
Change would especially be noticeable in how Wahpeton manages infrastructure projects, Huwe said.
“The sales tax for infrastructure (fund) is used to buy down (the cost of) special assessment projects,” Huwe said. “Right now, we use the term ‘full load’ special assessments. A full load special assessment for our rework can be between $50,000-$70,000 per parcel. There’s a lot of property owners that would probably have strong objection to that.”
Wahpeton’s 2% sales tax, Huwe said, is a “powerful revenue source” that “affects almost every area of our service delivery.” Losing that revenue, she said, would have an effect of “emptying out the toolbox.”
“As far as the best services and the best, most effective services that we provide, we would be eliminating that funding source,” Huwe said.
In order to make up for the lost revenue, Huwe said, property taxes would have to be nearly doubled.
“It would affect our bond rating and our ability to issue debt,” she said. “It would affect our ability to partner with the North Dakota Department of Transportation in an urban road program. The ripple effects are enormous.”
Also of note
Councilwoman at large Renata Fobb was absent from Monday’s meeting.
As of Tuesday, Aug. 16, the Wahpeton City Council was scheduled to hold a joint meeting with the Wahpeton Park Board at 5:15 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 17. The meeting’s agenda stated that a facility concept would be discussed by Park Board Commissioner Roger Jensen. The meeting would take place at the Hughes Shelter, Chahinkapa Park.
Both Wahpeton City Hall and the Leach Public Library will be closed Monday, Sept. 5 for Labor Day. The next regularly scheduled council meeting will take place at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 6 at Wahpeton City Hall.
