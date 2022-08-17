Purchase Access

With a 6-0 vote by the Wahpeton City Council, Shannon Schillinger was approved to be the city’s next at-large councilman.

Schillinger, appointed to serve the last two years of a term previously held by Mayor Brett Lambrecht, was sworn in Monday, Aug. 15. The council’s vote came after a recommendation by Council President and 2nd Ward Councilman Jason Goltz and Council Vice President and Councilman at large Kelly McNary, who interviewed applicants for the vacancy.



