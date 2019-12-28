Schiltz receives Impact Award

Matt Schiltz, Hankinson, North Dakota, is the latest recipient of an Impact Award.
Presented by the North Dakota Association for Career and Technical Education, the award recognizes Schiltz’s extensive involvement with the Southeast Region Career and Technology Center (SRCTC) and its partners.
“Matt is truly a community servant for the entire SkillsUSA organization, the state of North Dakota and the greater Wahpeton community,” said Dan Rood, Jr., the center’s director.
Schiltz, 34, grew up in Hankinson, North Dakota. In addition to attending Hankinson High School, he completed the automotive technology program at SRCTC.
Following high school, Schiltz attended North Dakota State College of Science, Wahpeton. Receiving a major in automotive service technology, Schiltz specialized in diesel technology.
“I’m still pretty involved with the college and the high school auto board,” Schiltz said.
That’s an understatement, according to SRCTC.
“Matt serves on the career and technology advisory committee for automotive technology,” Rood said. “For many years, he has served as the advisory committee chair for the secondary program.”
Schiltz’s most significant contribution to his profession and career and technical education, Rood wrote, is his work as the technical chair for the North Dakota SkillsUSA Automotive Technology Competition.
“This is the most comprehensive contest at North Dakota SkillsUSA. Matt personally secures over 30 industry judges and a dozen new cars from area automotive dealers, prepares the contest specifics and the judges themselves and makes sure this day-long contest goes like clockwork,” Rood continued.
Schiltz has put in countless hours to date on the SkillsUSA competition alone, Rood wrote. The combination of his completion work, advisory committee commitment, employment as a master technician for Vision Ford-Lincoln in Wahpeton and roles as a husband and father makes Schiltz’ achievement especially impressive.
Preparing for the 2020 SkillsUSA competition in Bismarck, Schiltz had a few comments about his work with youth.
“It’s nice to know that you’re helping to form this industry,” he said.
