Schmit House Movers makes one last move of a SRCTC house

The leaders of Schmit House Movers, Wyndmere, N.D., came out of retirement to once again transport a house built by Southeast Region Career and Technology students to its final homesite.

Wednesday, Aug. 9, marked what’s believed to be the end of an era in Wahpeton.

The leaders of Schmit House Movers, Wyndmere, North Dakota, came out of retirement to once again transport a house built by Southeast Region Career and Technology students to its final homesite. SRCTC’s plans for the foreseeable future include having a cost-saving method. Construction technology students and contractors will work directly at lots in neighborhoods including the Westdale Addition in Wahpeton.

Schmit House Movers makes one last move of a SRCTC house

This year’s house, the approximate 55th built by SRCTC students, was built by 60 students. They worked alongside Construction Technology Instructor Aaron Stone and several contractors.


Tags