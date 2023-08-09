Schmit House Movers makes one last move of a SRCTC house

Wednesday, Aug. 9, marked what’s believed to be the end of an era in Wahpeton.
The leaders of Schmit House Movers, Wyndmere, North Dakota, came out of retirement to once again transport a house built by Southeast Region Career and Technology students to its final homesite. SRCTC’s plans for the foreseeable future include having a cost-saving method. Construction technology students and contractors will work directly at lots in neighborhoods including the Westdale Addition in Wahpeton.
“Last year was the official last time Schmit moved one of our houses, but we begged,” Executive Administrative Assistant and Instruction Specialist Jodi Smart said. “As we tried to inquire about other house movers, we found that the cost was about double what it was with Schmit. With the help of our director, Dan Spellerberg, and Dave Puetz, a board member who lives in Wyndmere, we kind of begged and pleaded for them to do one more house.”
This year’s house, the approximate 55th built by SRCTC students, was built by 60 students. They worked alongside Construction Technology Instructor Aaron Stone and several contractors with specialties including plumbing, electrical, HVAC and foundation work. The house joins similar properties on 18th Avenue North in Wahpeton.
Since 1985, Schmit House Movers had transported approximately 40 SRCTC-built homes. Those homes were placed in the cities and surrounding areas of Wahpeton, Fairmount, Hankinson, Lidgerwood, Colfax, Abercrombie and Mooreton, North Dakota, Daily News previously reported.
The transportation event used a different route than was previously announced by the city of Wahpeton. It occurred on Richland County Road 87 to County Road 87 W, 15th Street North, the gravel frontage road north of the 210 Bypass, 17th Avenue North, 19th Street North and finally 18th Avenue North.
Richland County Commissioner Terry Goerger was on hand Tuesday to both watch the transportation and celebrate his friends at Schmit House Movers.
“We want to thank Otter Tail Power Company and the Wahpeton and North Dakota State College of Science police department for their work in having this be a successful move. We also appreciate everyone for their cooperation and support,” Smart said.