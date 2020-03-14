School asks for community voice in building improvement

The Breckenridge Elementary School building was constructed in 1934 and the high school was later built in 1967. These two buildings have required continual maintenance and renovations, causing the Breckenridge School District’s leaders to ask: is it time to hold a referendum and resolve this long-lasting concern?
“This process is collaborative and your involvement is important as we plan for the future of our district,” Superintendent Diane Cordes said. “We are welcoming everyone to engage in this community dialogue.”
Breckenridge Public Schools is welcoming everyone to its first community engagement meeting to gauge the appetite of a long-term facility change from 6-8:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 31 in the high school gymnasium. A complimentary meal and childcare will be provided.
The school is currently in its phase of capturing the voices of the community. The school will share their process in greater detail and its vision for its future academics and facilities.
“When you try to maintain any old structure, the maintenance costs continue to rise and the capital improvements continue to rise so at what point on that cost-benefit analysis are we spending so much to maintain an old building without really making any improvements. We are just trying to maintain the status quo – safe and usable for the students,” Cordes said.
The schools currently are experiencing roofing issues, leaks, failing window casing, peeling paint, old boilers and heat pumps, an aging shop room and equipment, just to name a few, Building Manager Neil Kusler explained.
“With the age of the buildings, how much do we keep maintaining, repairing and adding on just to only have an old building? Is it wise to do that?” Kusler said.
“It’s like fixing an old car. How long do you fix your old car before you realize it doesn’t make any sense to continue putting money into this,” Cordes said.
The timing of this comes for two reasons: optimizing student achievement and the cost-benefit analysis.
“Based on those two things, it does make sense to at least examine the possibility of being on one campus where we can improve a number of efficiencies going from two buildings to one,” Cordes said.
The school has not indicated whether they intend to have the elementary/middle school move into a renovated high school building or have an entirely new building built. Rather, they are using this community engagement meeting to listen, gather and gauge the appetite of the community for improving school facilities.
Cordes explained how a classroom in 2020 looks different than how they did when the buildings were originally built. Classrooms now are more active with greater interaction, creating the need for larger spaces, she said.
The other large piece of this is for financial purposes. Rising construction costs increasing by 7-10 percent each year, the upcoming need for an operating levy renewal and a recently passed agricultural credit create an optimal time for a bond referendum.
The district has an existing operating levy that was passed in 2013 and runs through December 2022. The operating levy runs the daily operations such as paying for staff and school materials. Cordes explained that the best practice is never to wait until the levy expires in case it doesn’t pass and so the school wants to renew the operating levy for 2021.
The school would couple voting for the operating levy with a bond referendum. A referendum would ask voters to approve of school spending on a project. Many requests to approve of a bond come in the form of property tax increases.
In a bond referendum, all land has been taxed, making the majority of the burden to be placed on farmers in the area. However, in 2019 the legislature passed an agricultural credit, which would cover 70 percent of the cost and the farmers would only have to cover the remaining 30 percent. The school board is hoping to take advantage of that and structure this so that the farmers see a relief.
“The school board wants to be very clear that no decisions have been made at this time. There will be several ways to address our educational and facilities challenges, and our school board needs to determine what is in the best interest of our students, our staff, our community and our taxpayers,” Cordes said in a statement.
The school is asking all of those who plan to attend to RSVP online at https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSeJqOnlk4wtbjxqxqO6tKLr2K6fQ1Sp8E3r6tZ6qUTtgp_Vag/viewform or by phone at 218-643-6822.
