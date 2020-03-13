School board approves funding junior ACT testing

With a 6-0 vote, Breckenridge School Board approved to pay for junior students’ ACT testing fees at their meeting Wednesday, March 11. The estimated cost to cover the exam for the school district is $2,000.
Since 2018, the Breckenridge School District has paid for the ACT testing fees with reimbursement by the Minnesota government. However, the state has decided to no longer pay for that, School Board Chair Erin Johnson said.
“I’m thinking about cost-benefit. We have been talking about trying to find $270,000 in our budget, this is just $2,000, but do we get more engagement, do we get more kids going to college? Is this money well spent?” Vice-Chair Steve Arnhalt asked the board members.
The initial idea was to provide the opportunity for students to take the ACT once without the burden of having to cover the cost. The cost for one student to take the exam with the writing portion included is $68, according to ACT’s website. Students are scheduled to take the exam Tuesday, March 24.
“My recommendation, I feel like it may be late to back out this year. But I do think it is a worthy conversation for the future to let parents know so they can plan ahead and that the district won’t be covering it. I think that would be fair,” Superintendent Diane Cordes said. “If we had unlimited funds then, of course, I would be in favor of always continuing this.”
“We’d like to have all of our students take a college assessment of some sort,” High School Principal Craig Peterson said.
He further noted that he currently doesn’t have students opting out of taking the ACT since it is free. However, he would expect fewer students to be motivated to take the exam if they were to bear the cost.
The board discussed reexamining paying for ACT testing fees next year to determine which route would be best. They are considering how many students taking the exam are applying to college, how engaged are students and how many colleges still require the exam in the application process. Johnson said she would also like to entertain the discussion of the school partially paying for testing fees in future discussions.
With lots of chatter about the coronavirus, Cordes addressed the school board on this issue and encouraged following “facts not fears.” The school is a part of weekly Wednesday phone calls with the Minnesota Department of Health officials where they receive updated information and guidance for handling the issue moving forward.
“At this point, our region is not considered a risk area at all,” Cordes said. “We are very fortunate that we have a flexible day plan, we would use that as a template for if there is – and this is a big if. I want to be crystal clear that we don’t anticipate this happening but we are making the preparation – we would use that flex learning day as our framework. We are taking the necessary precautions and eliminate certain anxieties.”
As of the morning of Thursday, March 12, Breckenridge Public Schools has not made any changes regarding school operations.
The next school board meeting is scheduled for 4 p.m. Wednesday, March April 15 at Breckenridge Elementary School.
