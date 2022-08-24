School is back in session throughout Wahpeton

Jaxon Collins, 6, received a warm welcome from North Dakota State College of Science athletes. Collins is starting the first grade at Wahpeton Elementary School. 'I hope he has a good year,' said Jaxon's dad, Jacob Collins.
Children are the future and need to be supported, Kevin Buxton said Wednesday, Aug. 24 in Wahpeton.
Several North Dakota State College of Science Wildcat athletes joined Buxton, the football team’s offensive lineman coach, in welcoming and welcoming back new and returning students at Wahpeton Elementary School. By 8:30 a.m., the 2022-2023 education year had begun.
Wahpeton Public Schools, a four-building district, begins the new education year with 1,201 enrolled students. This is up from the 1,200 enrolled students on the first day of the 2021-2022 school year. Here’s how the numbers compare:
• Zimmerman Elementary, Principal Rosemary Hardie: 105 students, up from 96 on the opening day in 2021
• Wahpeton Elementary, Principal Jacob Dodge: 437 students, up from 413 in 2021
• Wahpeton Middle, Principal Steve Hockert: 266 students, down from 283 in 2021
• Wahpeton High School, Principal Ned Clooten: 393 students, down from 408 in 2021
Wahpeton Public Schools is led by Superintendent Michael Kaiser. St. John’s School, Wahpeton, is led by Principal Kaja Kaste. St. John’s also returned to school Wednesday with the traditional prayers and singing.
Do you have back to school photos to share with Daily News and News Monitor? If so, please send them to editor@wahpetondailynews.com for a chance to appear in print.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.