School is back in session throughout Wahpeton
Jaxon Collins, 6, received a warm welcome from North Dakota State College of Science athletes. Collins is starting the first grade at Wahpeton Elementary School. 'I hope he has a good year,' said Jaxon's dad, Jacob Collins.

Children are the future and need to be supported, Kevin Buxton said Wednesday, Aug. 24 in Wahpeton.

Several North Dakota State College of Science Wildcat athletes joined Buxton, the football team’s offensive lineman coach, in welcoming and welcoming back new and returning students at Wahpeton Elementary School. By 8:30 a.m., the 2022-2023 education year had begun.

Wahpeton Public Schools, a four-building district, begins the new education year with 1,201 enrolled students.
Wesley Braun, a new sixth grader at St. John's School in Wahpeton, led the Pledge of Allegiance Wednesday morning. Braun is seen with Principal Kaja Kaste.
Isabella Herrera, 9, a new fourth grader at Wahpeton Elementary School.
The NDSCS Wildcats who came out Wednesday to support Wahpeton Elementary School students.
NDSCS offensive lineman coach Kevin Buxton, bottom right, greeted many children.


