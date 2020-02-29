Here are the school menus for Mar. 2-6
Wahpeton Zimmerman, Elementary Schools and Middle School − Breakfast: Monday: cream cheese bagel or mini loaf or cereal, beef stick, fruit/juice, milk. Tuesday, muffin or cereal, yogurt, fruit/juice, milk. Wednesday, breakfast taco or burrito or cereal/scrambled eggs, fruit/juice, milk. Thursday, mini cinnis or cereal, smoothie, fruit/juice, milk. Friday, long john or cereal, cottage cheese, fruit/juice, milk.
Wahpeton High School − Breakfast: Monday, pancake wrap or fruit and yogurt parfait, fruit/juice, milk. Tuesday, muffin, fruit/juice, milk. Wednesday, breakfast pizza, fruit/juice, milk. Thursday, tornado, fruit/juice, milk. Friday, frosted long john or donut, fruit/juice, milk.
Zimmerman and Wahpeton Elementary Schools − Lunch: Monday, pizza or turkey and cheese sandwich, vegetables, fruit, milk. Tuesday, taco in a bag or sub sandwich, vegetables, fruit, milk. Wednesday, chicken sandwich or wrap sandwich, vegetables, fruit, milk. Thursday, macaroni and cheese or sub sandwich, vegetables, fruit, milk. Friday, fish sandwich or hot ham and cheese sandwich, vegetables, fruit, milk. Wahpeton Middle School, Lunch: Monday, pizza or turkey/cheese sandwich, SW salad or turkey wrap, vegetables, fruit, milk. Tuesday, taco in a bag with beef or chicken, oriental salad or SW wrap, vegetables, fruit, milk. Wednesday, chicken sandwich or chicken wrap, chef salad or sub sandwich, vegetables, fruit, milk. Thursday, macaroni and cheese or chicken fajita or sub sandwich or Caesar salad or ham sandwich, vegetables, fruit, milk. Friday, fish sandwich or hot ham/cheese sandwich, vegetables, fruit, milk.
Wahpeton High School − Lunch: Monday, pizza, SW salad or turkey bacon wrap, vegetables, fruit, milk. Tuesday, taco in a bag with beef or chicken, oriental chicken salad or SW wrap, vegetables, fruit, milk. Wednesday, chicken sandwich, chef salad or turkey and ham sub sandwich, vegetables, bread, fruit, milk. Thursday, macaroni and cheese, chicken Caesar salad or turkey and bacon wrap, vegetables, fruit, milk. Friday, fish sandwich or hot ham/cheese sandwich, vegetables, fruit, milk.
St. John’s — Breakfast: Monday, pancake, sausage patty, toast, cereal, fruit, juice. Tuesday, bagel/toast, cheese stick, cereal, fruit, juice. Wednesday, hot oatmeal, toast, cereal, fruit, juice. Thursday, breakfast sandwich, toast, cereal, fruit, juice. Friday, scrambled eggs, yogurt, cereal, fruit, juice. Lunch: Monday, pizza, corn, applesauce, milk. Tuesday, hamburger noodle hotdish, green beans, apple slices, milk. Wednesday, chicken strips, smiley potatoes, peas, pineapple, milk. Thursday, taco bravo, carrots, pears, milk. Friday, French toast sticks, egg patty, hashbrowns, peaches, milk.
St. Mary’s — Lunch: Monday, mini corn dogs, tater tots, fruit, salad bar, milk. Tuesday, chicken gravy, mashed potatoes, corn, dinner roll, salad bar, milk. Wednesday, tater tot hotdish, bread, fruit, salad bar, milk. Thursday, chicken alfredo, garlic breadstick, green beans, fruit, salad bar, milk. Friday, grilled cheese, tomato soup, fruit, salad bar, milk.
Breckenridge Elementary and Middle School — Free Breakfast (K-8): Monday, New! Apple churro with icing drizzle, fruit/juice, milk. Tuesday, pumpkin bread, fruit/juice, milk. Wednesday, oatmeal chocolate chip breakfast bar, fruit/juice, milk. Thursday, fresh baked zucchini chocolate chip muffin, hard cooked egg, fruit/juice, milk. Friday, New! Mini doughnuts, fruit/juice, milk. Lunch: Monday, hamburger/bun (sliced cheese), seasoned sweet potato fries, fruit, milk. Tuesday, super sub on fresh baked bun (turkey/ham/cheese), creamy coleslaw, fruit, milk. Wednesday, beef nachos, shredded romaine, seasoned black beans, garlic breadstick, fruit, milk. Thursday, chicken alfredo over noodles, steamed broccoli, dinner roll, fruit, milk. Friday, egg and cheese omelet, tater tots, French toast stix/syrup, fruit, milk.
Breckenridge High School — Breakfast: Monday, cowboy breakfast sandwich, fruit/juice, milk. Tuesday, frosted long john, fruit/juice, milk. Wednesday, egg bake with sausage and cheese, buttered toast (jelly), fruit/juice, milk. Thursday, berry smoothie, fruit/juice, milk. Friday, warm banana Nutella muffins, fruit/juice, milk. Lunch: Monday, bacon cheeseburger or pulled pork, steamed corn, fruit, milk. Tuesday, roast turkey or chicken nuggets, mashed potatoes/gravy, stuffing, dinner roll, fruit, milk. Wednesday, pepperoni pizza or chicken alfredo over noodles, Caesar salad, fruit, milk. Thursday, “burrito bowl” beef or chicken over rice, seasoned black beans, cheese queso, fruit, milk. Friday, Italian dunker/marinara or BBQ rib sandwich, mixed vegetables, fruit, milk.
