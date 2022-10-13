The safety of students, faculty and staff is always taken seriously, Wahpeton High School Principal Ned Clooten said Thursday, Oct. 13.

Clooten was asked about school safety following the North Dakota Department of Public Instruction’s announcement that false claims were made Thursday to multiple schools about the presence of an active shooter. There was no indication as of Thursday afternoon that any claims were made regarding any of Wahpeton Public Schools’ four school buildings.



