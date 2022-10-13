The safety of students, faculty and staff is always taken seriously, Wahpeton High School Principal Ned Clooten said Thursday, Oct. 13.
Clooten was asked about school safety following the North Dakota Department of Public Instruction’s announcement that false claims were made Thursday to multiple schools about the presence of an active shooter. There was no indication as of Thursday afternoon that any claims were made regarding any of Wahpeton Public Schools’ four school buildings.
“Safety is always number one for us,” Clooten said. “We take this very seriously, whether it’s the safety of our students or of our staff.”
Wahpeton Public Schools, which includes two elementary schools, a middle school and a high school, is served by School Resource Officer Lisa Page.
The Grand Forks Herald, Grand Forks, North Dakota, reported Thursday that schools in Grand Forks, Jamestown and Bismarck, North Dakota, as well as Sioux Falls, Brookings and Mitchell, South Dakota, reported hoax active shooter calls. North Dakota State School Superintendent Kirsten Baesler called the situation unfortunate.
“It is unfortunate that someone would call in hoaxes of this nature, but it is reassuring that our school officers, law enforcement and other first responders were prepared with such a quick and comprehensive response to keep our students and educators safe,” Baesler said.
Thursday’s events are a reminder, according to Baesler.
“We must be vigilant about our preparation efforts to keep everyone safe,” she said. “We also must use this as an opportunity for reflection, for schools and responders to come together to see what worked well and what needs improvement.”
There were no weapons, no injuries and no loss of safety Thursday morning at Grand Forks Red River High School, the Herald reported.
“A number of officers from the Grand Forks Police Department, the Grand Forks County Sheriff’s Office and the Highway Patrol converged on the school shortly after 10:30 a.m., following a call of an active shooter at Red River,” the Herald reported. “Within minutes, there were more than a dozen law enforcement vehicles at the school. Soon thereafter, concerned parents began arriving at the school as well.”
An initial email to Red River parents went out at 11:07 a.m., alerting them of the situation. Less than an hour after the officers arrived at Red River, at 11:23 a.m., police declared there was no threat. A second email was sent at 11:42 a.m. by district officials to Red River parents.
“School will continue this afternoon and additional counselors will be on staff,” the email stated.
Red River’s school district was allowing parents to check their students out of school after the lack of a threat was declared, the Herald reported. There was no early dismissal, however, because officials said the school has staff available to support students.
“If they’re struggling, we prefer that there are trained professionals to work with those kids,” Associate Superintendent of Secondary Education Catherine Gillach said. “It’s primarily for their safety and wellbeing.”
The origin of the hoax calls had not been determined as of Thursday afternoon. Gillach said they may be linked to the national trend of “swatting.”
“She said across the United States, schools have experienced ‘swatting episodes,’ where multiple schools across a state will receive calls about active shooters,” the Herald reported.
