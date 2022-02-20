Schreiber-Beck, Skroch, Luick endorsed by ND D25 Republicans

North Dakota state Rep. Cynthia Schreiber-Beck, R-District 25, kept her endorsement from the local Republican Party.
Schreiber-Beck was one of three North Dakota House of Representatives candidates up for nomination Saturday, Feb. 19. The others were state Sen. Jason Heitkamp and state Rep. Kathy Skroch, both from the now-redistricted District 26.
One-hundred-fourteen ballots were collected when the District 25 Republicans met at the Bagg Bonanza Farm outside Mooreton, North Dakota. Similar to how the North Dakota House race in November’s general election will occur, convention voters were allowed to choose two candidates.
Skroch came in first with 62 votes, followed by Schreiber-Beck with 57 votes and Heitkamp with 55 votes. The reveal that Heitkamp came in third place received audible surprise from conventioneers, who nevertheless did not object to District 25 Republican Party Chair Erik Nygren declaring Skroch and Schreiber-Beck the endorsed candidates. Asked if he would consider running without party endorsement, Heitkamp said he would make a decision by Monday, Feb. 21.
Schreiber-Beck was absent from the convention. Her fellow incumbent, state Sen. Larry Luick, R-District 25, relayed the message that Schreiber-Beck had been diagnosed with COVID-19 for a second time. She was previously diagnosed in March 2021.
Because Luick faced no challengers at Saturday’s convention, he was unanimously endorsed by the District 25 Republicans. Former state Sen. Jim Dotzenrod, who served in District 26 before losing to Heitkamp in 2018, has announced he will seek the District 25 Democratic-Nonpartisan League’s (Dem-NPL) endorsement at its Sunday, Feb. 27 convention in Wahpeton.
Incumbent state Rep. Alisa Mitskog, Dem-NPL-District 25, is expected to run alongside Dotzenrod. A second Dem-NPL state House candidate for District 25 has not been announced as of Saturday, Feb. 19.
Both Luick and Mitskog have held high positions in the North Dakota Legislative Assembly. His current term includes being interim president pro tempore of the state Senate. Her current term includes being assistant minority leader of the state House.
North Dakota’s state primary, which will include elections in cities like Wahpeton, is scheduled for Tuesday, June 14. The general election, Tuesday, Nov. 8, will include a measure on term limits for the offices of governor, state senator and state representative. Heitkamp is among the past and present North Dakota legislators endorsing the measure.
“We collected over 46,000 signatures, the most ever (for) a measure to go on the ballot,” Heitkamp said. “I feel like a Founding Father right now. They told me if I put my name on that, it was going to affect (the results). I felt like signing it as big as John Hancock and I’m very proud of that bill and we’re going to get that thing passed, too.”
Heitkamp and Skroch were among the minority voters when the bill to redistrict North Dakota was approved by state legislators in November 2021. North Dakota District 25 currently consists of all of Richland County and Marboe and Tewaukon townships in Sargent County. The current District 26 includes much of Dunn and McKenzie counties, North Dakota.
Whether in their own speeches or ones given by supporters, District 25 Republican candidates discussed issues including Richland County’s political evolution, why they do not want to be seen as one and the same with leaders including President Biden and their home’s future as a residential, commercial and industrial center.
“I’m working on (implementing) more efficient freight movement,” Luick said. “That has been going around in my head for about 10 years now and I just totally abhor the way we move freight because it’s terribly inefficient. There’s better ways to do this, we just need to put our minds to fixing this, making sure it’s safe and that it isn’t damaging our infrastructure. There is definitely a way to move freight for tremendously cheaper.”
Luick referred to “road trains,” which Daily News previously reported as consisting of at least three trailers with a total approximate length of 200 feet and a total weight of 360,000 pounds. The idea has not been endorsed by the Richland County Board of Commissioners, but Luick is optimistic about increasing public awareness and support.
“I support Sen. Luick’s work on the extended vehicle transport,” Skroch said. “I think it’s a great idea and he has put so much energy into it.”
Along with district candidates, the District 25 Republican Convention included U.S. Rep. Kelly Armstrong and comments from U.S. Sen. John Hoeven and his challenger, retiring state Rep. Rick Becker, R-District 7, both absent from the event.
“I think that when you come from where we come from, the first thing you recognize is that our biggest challenges are not a blizzard, a tornado or a drought, all of the things that we have dealt with as North Dakotans for generations,” Armstrong said. “Our biggest threats to what we do here come from Washington, D.C. and they come from the regulatory state.”
The real problem for Armstrong is that there are “far too many people out there making decisions,” whether as administrators or in Congress.
“They have never had dirt under their fingernails a day in their life,” Armstrong said.
Republican state office candidates who spoke were state Rep. Michael Howe, R-District 22, running for the North Dakota Secretary of State office; recently-appointed Public Service Commissioner (PSC) Sheri Haugen-Hoffart, running to serve the last four years of an unexpired term and also speaking on behalf of Tax Commissioner Brian Kroshus, who resigned from the PSC when appointed in December to his current office; and recently-appointed Attorney General Drew Wrigley, who also spoke on behalf of incumbent Public Service Commissioner Julie Fedorchak. No one spoke on behalf of incumbent Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring, who is also up for re-election this year.
“Brian is a glutton for punishment. Every two years, he runs,” Haugen-Hoffart joked. “Give that man credit. When he accepts an appointment, he wants to run every two years. I think he’s on the same cycle as Kelly Armstrong.”
North Dakota’s state Republican convention is scheduled for April 1-2 in Bismarck. The Democratic-Nonpartisan League convention is scheduled for March 24-27 in Minot, North Dakota.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.