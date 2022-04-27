Ariel Johnson and Whitney Link hold the cake celebrating their awards from the South East Fraternal Order of Police, Lodge No. 6. Johnson was presented the Associate of the Year Award and Link received the Officer of the Year Award.
Ariel Johnson and Whitney Link hold the cake celebrating their awards from the South East Fraternal Order of Police, Lodge No. 6. Johnson was presented the Associate of the Year Award and Link received the Officer of the Year Award.
Submitted
NDSCS Police Officer Whitney Link, center, received the Officer of the Year award. She is pictured with her family, from left, sons Treyton, Oden, Oliver and husband JD.
Submitted
Ariel Johnson was presented with the SEFOP Associate of the Year Award. She's pictured with her children Kira and Champ, and husband Joe Johnson.
The South East Fraternal Order of Police, Lodge No. 6, presented the Officer of the Year Award to North Dakota State College of Science Police Department’s Whitney Link. Ariel Johnson, community prevention coordinator with Richland County Health Department was presented with the FOP’s Associate of the Year Award.
Both presentations took place Monday, April 25.
Each year, members of the South East Fraternal Order of Police, Lodge No. 6, nominate individuals who they think have had an exception year as an officer, and also a member of the community who works with law enforcement either directly or indirectly.
Link was chosen for her leadership at NDSCS Police Dept. as well as her willingness to assist the Wahpeton Police Dept. with any type of call, as well as her exceptional community service and her service to the FOP Lodge.
Link is the lodge’s secretary and is on the fundraising committee.
“She really puts herself out into the community in a lot of positive ways,” School Resource Officer Lisa Page said.
Johnson was nominated for her work with youth to educate and inform them about the dangers of vaping and alcohol use. She works closely with the police department in a number of ways.
“Ariel has provided ID scanners and cannabis detecting test strips for vapes to the police department,” Page said. “She is very active with Project YES as well as Sources of Strength, which is a suicide prevention group at Wahpeton High School.”
Johnson brings youth from Sources of Strength to the Youth Action Summit in Fargo annually. Those students bring back and share with their classmates and the students at the middle school their knowledge of the dangers of tobacco/vaping.
She also works with juvenile tobacco and vaping-related offenders to educate them about the dangers of use, as well as working in positive ways behind the scenes in the community.
Daily News congratulates these two professionals on their awards.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.