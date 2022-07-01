After the resignation of Breckenridge Public Schools Superintendent Brad Strand, the school board is on the hunt for a replacement. As of a special school board meeting Thursday, June 30, the posted interim position currently has seven applicants, four retired superintendents and three fresh candidates.
The special meeting called by board president Brett Johnson was meant to make sure all members of the school board were on the same page with hiring decisions. They posted an interim superintendent position shortly after Strand’s resignation, and in their meeting they discussed the possibility of hiring for a full position rather than interim.
There was some initial concern from vice president Steve Arnhalt that an interim position might not attract any candidates who have superintendent experience, looking for a long-term position. However, after more discussion all members of the board were satisfied with leaving the posting up as an interim position.
Board member Justin Neppl made a motion to keep the posting as an interim position and review candidates on Friday, July 8. Arnhalt seconded the motion and it was unanimously carried.
Strand told the board he wasn’t going to leave them struggling, and would continue to work into July. With a proposed timeline, he would only need to work until July 20, when a new person would be able to take the reins, hopefully.
According to Johnson, all candidates are confidential until they agree to an interview, however, he did confirm that the applicants looked promising, considering the future of the district.
