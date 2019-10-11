ABERDEEN, S.D. — The North and South Dakota Wings of the Civil Air Patrol and the United States Air Force are searching for an aircraft that went missing Wednesday, presumably between Aberdeen, S.D. and Oakes, N.D.
The missing aircraft is a single-engine Cessna 172, white with light blue markings. It has one soul on board. Authorities believe the missing aircraft does have an emergency locator beacon but there have been no reports of a signal detected.
The winter storm had delayed ground teams and aircraft from starting the search. However, the USAF has been flying two helicopters in the search area. The poor weather has grounded the CAP’s single-engine Cessna 172s and 182s.
Once the storm passes Aberdeen Saturday, the members of SDWG and NDWG will begin a ground search early Sunday morning. If the weather clears before then, the CAP will begin searching sooner.
If pilots fly in the Aberdeen and Oakes areas Saturday and Sunday, they should be on the lookout for more aircraft than usual. CAP aircraft are red, white, blue, and grey.
As appropriate, the SDWG will provide updates via Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/SDWingCAP), Twitter (@SDWingCAP), and news releases. To learn more about the SDWG, go to https://sdwg.cap.gov. To learn more about the NDWG, go to https://www.facebook.com/NorthDakotaCAP/
