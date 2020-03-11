Effective at 7 a.m. Wednesday, March 11, load restrictions will be added on additional North Dakota Highways across the state. Load limit restrictions will be placed on the following highways:
• West of an including Hwy 281 to the Montana Border
• West of and including Hwy 4 from the Jct of Hwy 281 to the Canadian border
• South of and including Hwy 2 from the Minnesota border to the Montana border
• Hwy 8 in Stanley
Motorists are encouraged to check the load restriction map daily as restrictions may change quickly due to weather. Statewide seasonal load restriction information is available by calling 511 or online at www.dot.nd.gov/travel-info. Load restriction email updates are also available at http://www.dot.nd.gov/roadreport/loadlimit/loadlimitinfo.as.
