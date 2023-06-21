Seatbelt law approved in Wahpeton

With a 7-0 vote Monday, June 19, the Wahpeton City Council approved a new ordinance concerning the required use of safety belts in certain motor vehicles.
Ordinance No. 1054 will make Wahpeton law compliant with North Dakota law as of Aug. 1, 2023. Under the ordinance, a driver may not operate upon a highway a vehicle designed for carrying fewer than 11 passengers and originally manufactured with safety belts, unless each occupant is wearing a properly adjusted and fastened safety belt.
“It moves violation of the seatbelt ordinance from a secondary offense to a primary offense,” Assistant City Attorney Will Budke said.
The ordinance does not apply to a child in a child restraint or seatbelt in accordance with city law, drivers of implements of husbandry, operators of farm vehicles as defined in the North Dakota Century Code, rural mail carriers while on duty delivering mail, people with qualifying exemptions or when all safety belts are in use by other occupants.
“An occupant with a medical or physically disabling condition that prevents appropriate restraint in a safety belt, if a qualifying physician states in a signed writing the nature of the condition and the reason restraint is inappropriate (is exempt),” the ordinance states. “A physician who, in good faith, provides a statement that restraint would be inappropriate is not subject to civil liability.”
The ordinance also states that a violation for not wearing a safety belt is not in itself evidence of negligence. A violation of the section is not admissible in any proceeding other than one charging the violation.
Gov. Doug Burgum, R-N.D., signed the state’s seatbelt bill into law after its success with the state legislature.
“Under current secondary law, a driver has to be pulled over for another traffic violation before getting a seatbelt ticket,” KVRR reported in May. “Dickinson state Sen. Dean Rummel says his background as a member of a rural fire rescue squad played a role in his desire to sponsor the bill.”
According to Rummel, medical injuries from not wearing seatbelts exceeded over 200 million dollars a year with the primary hospitals in North Dakota, according to information from Rummel that KVRR reported. Beginning in August, a driver would be fined $20 per person not wearing a seatbelt.