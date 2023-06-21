Seatbelt law approved in Wahpeton

 Courtesy Metro Creative Connection

With a 7-0 vote Monday, June 19, the Wahpeton City Council approved a new ordinance concerning the required use of safety belts in certain motor vehicles.

Ordinance No. 1054 will make Wahpeton law compliant with North Dakota law as of Aug. 1, 2023. Under the ordinance, a driver may not operate upon a highway a vehicle designed for carrying fewer than 11 passengers and originally manufactured with safety belts, unless each occupant is wearing a properly adjusted and fastened safety belt.