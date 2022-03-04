Editor’s Note: This is the second article in a three-part series covering the four open forums hosted by candidates for president of North Dakota State College of Science, Wahpeton and Fargo. The forums will continue through Tuesday, March 8.
Carmen Simone, Ph.D, and Dimitria Harding, Ed.D, each presented her qualifications and vision for North Dakota State College of Science during visits to the Wahpeton campus the week of Monday, Feb. 28.
Simone, who recently completed serving as president of Western Nebraska Community College, with locations including Scottsbluff, Nebraska, spoke Thursday, March 3. Her experience includes having been the founding vice president and dean of South Dakota Community College, Sioux Falls.
“My leadership style is one that really embraces and empowers others,” Simone said. “It takes a team to lead an institution and teams operate best when they have a supportive and collaborative environment.”
Any vision for the future of NDSCS has to be shared, Simone said. The last thing the college needs is for someone to come in and declare that they know exactly what it needs to be.
“That is so dangerous,” Simone said. “Watch out for that.”
Harding’s leadership style is servant-based, she said. It comes naturally to her because of her background in healthcare, where one works to serve others.
“Having healthcare in education — when you think about what field you’re going into, it’s like, ‘I’m not doing this for me.’ You’re thinking about doing this for others,” Harding said.
Harding is dean of health sciences and dean of career and technical education at South Central College’s campus in Fairbault, Minnesota, Daily News previously reported. She has spent more than 15 years in the healthcare industry as a cytotechnologist, “screening cells under the microscope for the presence of cancer and other diseases.”
“At the end of the day, it’s not about my objective,” Harding said. “It’s about making sure that you have the tools that you need. I’m comfortable with that, and I think sometimes servant leadership gets a bad rap. It doesn’t make you weak, it doesn’t mean that you don’t have a backbone and can’t stand up for yourself. It just means that ‘it’s not my agenda, it’s about those that I’m serving.’”
Nearly 30 people each were in person guests at Thursday and Friday’s forums, which were also live-streamed online. Feedback forms for each candidate forum are open at 3 p.m. the day before the event and close at 12 a.m. following the event.
For more information or to watch a forum, visit ndscs.edu/about-ndscs/offices/2021-22-presidential-search.
NDSCS is currently led by Interim President Harvey Link. The North Dakota State Board of Higher Education is expected to select a new president after final interviews on March 31. The new president is expected to assume office by July.
Four values at NDSCS are core, leading missions and the overall vision, Simone said. They are learning, integrity, flexibility and excellence. She sees them as continuing to define the college well into the future.
“To support our faculty and staff, we invest in professional development. To support our communities, we offer youth programs, workforce training, athletic and cultural events and access to higher education. Access is important,” Simone said.
With integrity, transparency and respect, according to Simone, trust is built. From what Harding has seen, read about and heard from people on NDSCS’ campus, “what is going on here is amazing, absolutely amazing.”
“Again, it’s not me and it’s not about you. It’s about the institution,” Harding said.
In upcoming issues: the final NDSCS open forum, hosted by Rod Flanigan, Ph.D, as well as a closer look at housing and opportunities in Richland County, North Dakota, with Commissioner Nathan Berseth.
